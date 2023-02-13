Govt reissuing $1.3 bil. of domestic debt; servicing costs top $1.5 bil.

The government will reissue $1.3 billion of domestic debt due for repayment in the remainder of this fiscal year, according to the Public Debt Statistical Bulletin for the second quarter of FY 2022/2023, which also revealed close to $1 billion in debt servicing costs since the start of the fiscal year.

At the end of December, foreign currency debt amounted to $4.84 billion, while domestic debt increased to $6.19 billion.

In order to smooth out foreign bond redemptions that were set to mature in the near term, the government utilized multilateral and bilateral credits.

“The debt redemption profile for the balance of FY2022/23 includes reissuances of treasury bills ($904.4 million), treasury notes ($101.5 million) and Central Bank advances ($355.0 million). Key drivers behind the spikes in external payments for FY2023/24 and FY2028/29 are central government’s bond

maturities, as is the case with FY2027/28 and FY2029/30 through FY2031/32,” the ministry revealed in the bulletin.

“Liability management exercises will be pursued to address these future obligations. The comparatively longer maturity and amortizing profile of the multilateral and bilateral credits contributed to a smoothing out of the spikes linked to the foreign bond redemptions. Domestic redemptions are also dominated by the bond issuances of the central government, which are spread out across the maturity horizon.”

The Ministry of Finance noted a nearly doubling of debt servicing costs, which were estimated at $989.9 million at the end of December, up from the $525.5 million incurred during the opening quarter of FY2022/23, for a total of 1.51 billion in the first half of FY2022/23.

“Reflecting the composition of the government’s debt, 66.9 percent of payments pertained to Bahamian dollar liabilities, with the remaining 33.1 percent directed towards foreign currency obligations,” the ministry revealed.

“Principal payments amounted to $807.0 million or 81.5 percent of these costs, with 74.1 percent representing Bahamian dollar debt. Interest payments of $182.9 million (18.5 percent of the total) comprised 64.7 percent in foreign currency and 35.3 percent in Bahamian dollars.”

Government was able to extend the average time to maturity (ATM) to 7.68 years at the end of the quarter, from the 7.26 years held at the end of December 2021.

“The average 17.22 percent of the portfolio falling due in one year compares favourably with a higher 20.14 percent a year earlier, and continues to be heavily weighted by the short-term treasury bills and notes, which placed the internal component maturing in one year at a dominant, although reduced, 47.36 percent relative to 55.69 percent at end-December 2021. Conversely, external debt maturing within one year at 9.38 percent of the total was below the year-earlier 10.82 percent, and reflecting scheduled bond and loan redemptions,” the PDSB stated.

“With approximately 85.8 percent of the debt portfolio denominated in USD [US dollars], to which the BSD [Bahamas dollar] is pegged, the foreign exchange risk inherent in the debt portfolio remains muted. The remaining exposure linked to the SDR [special drawing rights], the EUR (Euro] and the CHF [Swiss franc] loans are comparatively small. Total foreign currency debt represented 45.78 percent of total government debt at end-December 2022 as against 43.25 percent at end-December 2021.”