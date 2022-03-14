Govt relaxes masking and other protocols

Citing “cautious optimism” about The Bahamas’ fight against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Wellness announced on Saturday the relaxation of several COVID rules, including those related to social gatherings, mask-wearing and social distancing requirements.

According to a statement from the ministry, social gatherings may now be held at a private residence or facility, provided that attendance is limited to 75 percent of the occupancy of the venue.

All attendees at events must either be fully vaccinated or present a valid negative COVID-19 test result and adhere to all other COVID protocols.

The Ministry of Health said social gatherings can now be held outdoors with a maximum of 300 people in attendance, provided that they are all either fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test and adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Previously, attendance at indoor gatherings was capped at 40 people, while attendance at outdoor gatherings was capped at 100 people.

The ministry said events like concerts, fêtes, carnivals, fairs, Junkanoo and other carnival parades require the approval of the Emergency Operations Committee.

Anyone who hosts social gatherings contrary to the rules commits an offense, the ministry said, and is liable to a fine of up to $2,000. Attendees at events that are not in line with the rules could face a fine of up to $300.

Following the hospitality industry’s call to relax the mask mandates on hotel properties, the Ministry of Health noted that masks are no longer required “in a lobby, corridor, or casino of a hotel, or while in an outdoor setting where there is at least three feet of space between persons who are not of the same household”.

“Disabled persons or persons with specified medical conditions are not required to wear a mask provided such persons have in their possession a medical certificate or letter signed by a medical practitioner proving the existence of such disability or medical condition,” the statement read.

“The public is reminded that every person is encouraged to wear a face mask while away from his/her residence and in the company of persons who are not members of his/her household. A face mask must fit securely to the face of the wearer, ensuring that both his/her nose and mouth are covered at all times.”

The statement noted that business establishments are required to deny entry to individuals who are not wearing a mask properly.

“They should also ensure that their employees are fitted with face masks and wear them in like manner at all times when in the presence of other employees or customers,” it read.

According to the Ministry of Health, anyone who is found not wearing a face mask in accordance with the rules commits an offense and could face a fine of up to $250 or imprisonment of up to one month, or both.

The latest rules provide that “social distancing” requires people to maintain a space of at least three feet between themselves and others who are not from the same household whenever they are outside of their homes.

Previously, social distancing requirements specified a minimum of six feet between people who are not from the same household.

“Business establishments shall ensure that all customers and staff maintain physical distancing between themselves and others of not less than three feet while inside or awaiting entry outside the business,” the statement read.

Businesses are also to determine the maximum number of people allowed inside at one time, based on a maximum of “one person per every thirty square feet of floor space, which is unoccupied by furnishings, fixtures or machinery and is accessible to the public”.

“Businesses must have distance markers three feet apart, indicating where each customer is to stand on a line awaiting entry or check out,” the statement read.

“All educational institutions shall adhere to guidelines issued or approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness for the physical distancing of persons in a classroom setting and otherwise on the campus.

“All restaurants shall ensure that seating is arranged, so that there is the spacing of at least three feet between each dining party.”