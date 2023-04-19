Govt reports $16.2 mil.surplus for Feb.

The Ministry of Finance reported a surplus of $16.2 million during February 2023, a $49.3 million reversal from the $33.1 million deficit in the prior year.

In its monthly fiscal report released yesterday, the ministry said this was due to $249.2 million in revenue receipts and $232.9 million in total expenditure.

Central government’s net debt decreased during the period by $8.5 million, a $124.3 million decrease from the prior year as a result of $260.2 million in borrowings and $268.8 million in repayments.

The $249.2 million in revenue receipts represented a 26.2 percent ($51.7 million) increase over the previous year, the ministry said.

It reported that tax collections totaled $221.9 million supported by $98.3 million in value-added tax receipts; $64.9 million in international trade and transactions taxes; $38.1 million in other taxes on goods and services and $19.9 million in property taxes.

The finance ministry also reported $27.3 million in non-tax revenue collections. This amount included $16.5 million from the sale of goods and services and $10.8 million in other non-tax revenue.

The $232.9 million in expenditure was a 1.1 percent ($2.5 million) increase compared to the same period last year.

Recurrent expenditure totaled $211.3 million, a 1.2 percent ($2.4 million) increase compared to the prior year.

The expenditure comprised $64.2 million in personal emoluments; $53.1 million on the use of goods and services; $31.3 million in subsidies; $27.2 million in public debt interest payments; and $18.2 million in social assistance and transfers.

Capital expenditures increased by 0.1 percent to $21.6 million, comprised of $18.5 million to acquire non-financial assets and $3.1 million in capital transfers, the ministry reported.

In its report, mandated by the Public Finance Management Act, 2021, the Ministry of Finance also said that during the month, central government’s debt increased by a net $100 million.

Proceeds of borrowings during the period totaled $242.4 million via $100 million in Central Bank advances, $22.6 million in Treasury Bill placements, $14.5 million in Bahamas Registered Stock, and $105.3 million in foreign currency loans.

Repayments totaled $120.8 million owing to repayments of $100 million for Central Bank advances, $12 million for maturing Bahamas Registered Stock, $5 million for maturing Treasury stock, $3.8 million for domestic loans, and $21.7 million for foreign currency loans.