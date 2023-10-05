Govt resets

The Speech from the Throne marking the start of a new session of Parliament yesterday laid out a legislative agenda to address a wide range of issues, including the high cost of living, climate change, irregular migration, crime, and the backlog within the judicial system.

“In this next phase of the administration, my government will continue to intensify its focus on strengthening personal security, economic security, and national security,” said Governor General Cynthia A. Pratt as she delivered the speech in Parliament Square – her first since being sworn in last month.

The speech outlined plans for legislation to create greater opportunities in employment, youth development, education and health and wellness.

Pratt said the government believes employment plays a key role in ensuring personal security for Bahamians.

She said steps will be taken to prioritize “Bahamian jobs for Bahamian workers,” including the formation of a new unit to review notice of vacancy processes and ensure that Bahamians have a fair opportunity to apply for available jobs.

She said the government will continue efforts to expand opportunities in the tourism sector.

Pratt noted plans to establish a Downtown Management Authority to oversee the continued revitalization of Downtown Nassau, as well as to implement the Family Island Airport Renaissance Project to “accelerate the redevelopment of airports throughout The Bahamas”.

As the largest employer in the country, Pratt said the government will also “improve the working life of public service employees” through a public service-wide promotion exercise and the introduction of a Public Service Reform Bill that will “modernize the approach and governance of public servants”.

Speaking on education, which she noted is essential to personal security, Pratt highlighted the National School Breakfast Programme and the launch of its pilot program earlier this week.

The government also plans to bring a National Maritime Instruction and Training Bill and a National Apprenticeship Bill.

Pratt said the government remains committed to the creation of a creative and performing arts school, noting that preparation has begun for public consultation.

She highlighted plans for the creation of a bill that would create a National Youth Commission that “will be mandated to implement policies, programs and projects consistent with the national youth policy.”

A National Service Bill that will “invite our young citizens to register for national service” will also be introduced, she announced.

“The participants in this program will serve to meet the needs of our vulnerable communities throughout The Bahamas,” Pratt said.

Acknowledging a need for reliable access to affordable health care, Pratt reiterated plans to construct a new specialty hospital in New Providence and a new hospital in Grand Bahama, as well as the introduction of a new telemedicine platform, and the implementation of the second phase of National Health Insurance with the introduction of coverage for catastrophic health care.

Pratt said the government will also introduce legislation for the care and protection of the elderly, while the Stem Cell Act will be repealed and replaced to tighten its regulatory framework.

To ensure economic security, Pratt said the government’s legislative agenda will promote economic growth and diversification, combat the rising cost of living, provide housing support, protect national resources, develop national infrastructure, and resolve longstanding land issues.

Among the most sweeping pieces of planned legislation is The Bahamas National Development Plan Bill, which Pratt said will “lay the strategic plan for the future”.

She also noted plans for the enhancement of local government on Family Islands through a new Local Government Bill.

“My government will launch the Family Island Infrastructure Fund to encourage public-private partnerships and economic opportunities for Bahamians,” Pratt said.

The government also plans to introduce economic empowerment zone legislation to create incentives and concessions in key geographic areas.

There is still a commitment to the regulation of the cannabis and hemp industries, Pratt said, noting that several rounds of public consultations have indicated “widespread enthusiasm amongst the public for this new health and economic sector”.

Pratt said intellectual property legislation will also be introduced to protect the country’s creative industries and empower the orange economy.

She also noted plans for a new Legal Profession Amendment Bill, a Securities Industry Bill and a Digital Assets Registered Exchanges Bill.

Pratt said the government will focus on improving the ease of doing business through the introduction of a Registrar General Bill that would reorganize the operations of the Registrar General’s Office.

She said a new online company registry portal and a new online civil platform will also be launched.



Other pledges

Noting that high electricity costs represent a “significant driver of high costs in the country”, Pratt said the government will introduce a Renewable Energy Bill to provide a framework for the expansion of renewable energy generation, while a Liquid Natural Gas Bill will provide a framework for the development of LNG generation.

According to Pratt, an Urban Renewal Authority will be established “to improve the quality of life for residents in designated communities throughout The Bahamas”.

The government has also pledged to increase benefits for the disabled and provide a post-school-age facility for individuals with disabilities. Plans are also underway to restructure the monthly assistance program for seniors and other eligible people.

Other promised legislation include a Funeral Industry Services Bill and legislation to require at least one public access to every beach.

The government recommitted to expanding opportunities for home ownership through the introduction of programs and policies, including a rent-to-own housing initiative.

Pratt also said the government will accelerate the rebuilding of homes on Abaco and Grand Bahama that were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Dorian.

As it relates to environmental protections, she said the government will introduce a National Forest Bill and legislation to regulate mining and prevent the “exploitation of our natural resources”.

“This will also provide a defined royalty framework so that it is Bahamians who benefit,” Pratt said.

The Bahamas Wildlife Enforcement Network Bill would establish an armed law enforcement agency for the enforcement of all laws regarding natural resources in The Bahamas.

Pratt said the “security of property ownership” will also be addressed through the enactment of legislation to deal with land registration and the adjudication of disputes.

Amendments will also be made to the Environmental Planning and Protection Act to provide for a more streamlined application of the environmental laws to Bahamian-owned small developments and to introduce spot fines for violations of the act.

The government’s national security objectives include ensuring the country’s borders are well-defended, maintaining positive relationships with CARICOM and other states, regulating the flow of migrants into the country, tackling crime, and improving the country’s resilience to the impacts of climate change.

She noted that amendments to the Defence Force Act will be proposed to “preserve discipline and good order in the Defence Force” and a Royal Bahamas Defence Force Cadets Bill will also be proposed to allow current RBDF rangers to become a legislated youth arm of the RBDF.

Pratt said The Bahamas cannot sustain the “overwhelming number” of irregular migrants that it has been seeing.

“My government will introduce a bill to amend the Immigration Act to make new provisions and to be more responsive to the present realities of our immigration circumstances,” she said. “Regulations will be introduced to govern the procedures at the detention center to ensure that it is operating optimally and in conformity with international best practices.”

Noting that crime remains a serious issue, Pratt said a compendium of measures will be introduced to address concerns, including a National Security Council Bill, a National Intelligence Bill, and the Conditional Release of Offenders Bill.

The government also promises anti-gang legislation, as well as amendments to the Firearms Act, which will require safety training for everyone licensed to possess a firearm.

On the judiciary side, an amendment to the Supreme Court Act will be proposed to expand the number of justices by five to clear the backlog of cases.

“A new Court Services Bill will empower the judiciary to operate autonomously, by taking away oversight by central government, thereby removing the bottleneck caused by the current system and providing further judicial independence,” she said.

Pratt said legislation will also be introduced to combat cybercrime and protect data.

While some of the promises in the speech were a repeat of those made in the 2021 Speech from the Throne, some key unfulfilled promises from the earlier speech were noticeably absent yesterday.

These include the amendment of the Education Act to provide for universal pre-primary education for three and four-year-olds; a finalized Local Government Act for New Providence and the amendment of House of Assembly rules to enable fixed sessions of Parliament.