Govt restarting work on national development plan

Prime Minister Philip Davis announced yesterday that the government has reappointed the National Development Plan (NDP) committee, selecting a chairman to complete the plan, then prepare an implementation plan.

The original committee, comprised of individuals from a broad cross section of Bahamian society, did substantial work on the plan during the last term of the Christie administration.

While then-Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis had supported the work of the NDP committee in opposition, the Minnis administration failed to resume work on the plan.

But the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), prior to the 2021 general election, pledged to restart the effort.

While wrapping up debate on the 2023/2024 budget in the House of Assembly yesterday, Davis said, “We are currently reviewing recommendations for the steering committee to oversee the work.

“We have included civil society, the business community, labor and religious leadership on the committee. Additionally, the government will appoint a secretariat to support the implementation of the work.

“We already have an initial draft legislation that will create the framework for implementation. We eagerly look forward to having a completed and updated National Development Plan and implementation plan along with supporting legislation tabled for debate in Parliament.”

David said the NDP is a part of the government’s effort to build a secure foundation.

“But a foundation is only the beginning,” he said. “To truly realize our vision, that foundation must be built up to completion.

“That is the point of strategic national development. There must be continuity, not just across budget years, but across successive administrations.

“That’s why so many Bahamians hated ‘stop, review, and cancel’ – they understood it was partisan politics, not national development, that was being prioritized.”

While in opposition between 2007 and 2012, the PLP had accused the Ingraham administration of instituting a policy that involved canceling projects and initiatives it met in place for pure political reasons.

Davis said, “That’s why, in our ‘Blueprint for Change’, we promised The Bahamian people that we would complete and implement the National Development Plan.

“We have inherited a beautiful country and we have an obligation to protect it for future generations. The best way to do that is through a properly organized National Development Plan.

“In our prior administration, we spent years consulting with Bahamians from every walk of life to create the National Development Plan, a foundational and comprehensive long-term plan for the country’s development and prosperity. We specifically promised that we would relaunch, complete and legislate the National Development Plan. We intend to deliver on that promise.”

He added, “A budget is a plan for the allocation of resources. And it is maintaining focus over the course of multiple budget cycles that allows for effective national development.

“I am confident that our emphasis on security and progress is the right focus at this critical juncture in our growth as a nation.”

Last October, Felix Stubbs, who was chairman of the NDP Steering Committee, which did significant work on the plan, had expressed disappointment that its work had not yet been restarted.

“When we look at all our competitor countries, the ones that are doing well, they all have national development plans because they understand the need to think beyond a five-year term and think long term for the development of a country,” said Stubbs at the time.

“And so, until we are seriously interested in developing our country by implementing a national development plan, we’re just going to, every five years, go from pillar to post.

“That is so important because if I were a politician, I would think in terms of what is it that the people that I am representing want as opposed to what is it that I want for the people. So, it seems to me all of our political parties tend to write their plan and determine what the people want and they try to implement that plan as opposed to starting from the ground up and saying, ‘OK, what is it that the Bahamian people want and let’s put that in a plan and see how I can deliver on that plan for them.’

“Until we become what I call servant leaders, as opposed to political leaders, we will continue to flounder.

“If you are a true leader, you would find out what is it that the people who you are leading want to have as a part of their plan and you help them achieve that plan as opposed to writing a plan for them and expecting them all to believe in that plan and to accept that plan.”

Prior to the Minnis administration shelving the committee’s work, it had been at the point of working on a final draft.

Stubbs said last year, “We wanted to pass the legislation to concretize the plan, and then we also wanted to start putting in some better timelines as to when these action plans should take place; so it was a good working document but quite a bit of work still left to do.”

Prime Minister Davis did not yesterday reveal the name of the chairman appointed to restart work on the plan.