Govt reviewing proposal from gas retailers, Halkitis says

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said yesterday the government is not “deaf” to the concerns raised by members of the Bahamas Petroleum Retailers Association over the issue of margins and said the Davis administration is currently reviewing a proposal by the association.

“We are looking at it,” Halkitis said.

“Their proposal is that they want to go from a fixed margin to a floating margin, a percentage.

“Our view is we would look at it and study it and benchmark it against what other jurisdictions are doing, but primary in our consideration is we do not want to do something now that would lead to an immediate increase in the price at the pump. We think that would be counterproductive.

“So we are looking and we hope to continue our discussions with them.

“I heard they were talking about the model that they operate under, which is an arrangement some of those operators have with wholesalers where they have to pay rent, franchise fees and those sorts of things that is putting a lot of pressure on them as well.

“So, again, that is a longer term discussion.”

He added, “The fact of the matter is this … the country, businesses, the consumer, the public, is still coming out of the COVID pandemic. So there is still some pain.

“The economy is improving. Oil prices seem to be trending downwards so that should ease the pressure on them as well.

“What I would say to them is we are not deaf to their concerns and they can attest to that because in the recent past we have been able to assist them.

“Nobody wants to see layoffs and closures and I think we all need to understand we are in a difficult period and we just need to continue to work through it.”

Members of the association are at “crisis point” and are asking Prime Minister Philip Davis and Halkitis to urgently address the issue of margins in order to prevent the inevitable of layoffs across the sector.

The association has delivered a letter to the prime minister’s office and to Halkitis’ office, The Nassau Guardian confirmed. It relates to issues retailers say are coming up in 2023.

According to one retailer, talks are on the way to cut their workforce come the end of the year as they are struggling to survive. They are reportedly also planning to close outlets on certain days over the holidays.

Halkitis said yesterday that the government hopes to continue discussions with the association so both side can come to a “solution that everyone can live with”.

Earlier in the year, association members threatened a strike if the government failed to address the current margins.

But after a “successful” meeting with the prime minister and other government officials in April, Vasco Bastian, the vice president of the association, said at the time retailers will continue to operate as usual as there was an agreement, but operational costs have worsened since then and are projected to worsen more come 2023.

Margins, meanwhile, remain unchanged.

Retailers earn 54 cents on a gallon of gasoline.

For example, when a gallon of gas was $6.16 at the gas station, the gas station operators earned 54 cents and the petroleum wholesalers earned 34 cents. The landed cost of the gas before value-added tax was $3.56 and $1.72 went to the government in duties and taxes.

In an interview on Wednesday, Bastian said with minimum wage going up from $210 to $260 come January 1 and Bahamas Power and Light fuel charge rising incrementally in coming months, the crisis is worsening for retailers.

Bastian said the Davis administration has been most accommodating in terms of meeting with operators and hearing their concerns. He thanked the prime minister, Halkitis and Financial Secretary Simon Wilson in particular, but said the time has long passed for action.

Bastian said, “The Grinch has stolen Christmas for petroleum dealers. The Grinch never left us. The Grinch has been with the petroleum industry from the pandemic. He has been able to become more aggressive where he is showing his head even more in December. The Grinch has never left us.”