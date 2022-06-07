Govt seeking $400 million in dual-tranche bond issuance

One of the government’s two bond offerings recently placed on the international markets is being backed by the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) policy-based guarantee, making the borrowing more affordable for the government.

The government is seeking to borrow $400 million in total in this dual-tranche issuance.

The series A bond is being backed by the IDB’s $200 million credit guarantee. The remainder will be in a series B bond.

Some analysts believe that without that IDB guarantee, the government bond would attract around 13 percent interest, given the value of emerging markets debt.

Because of the IDB guarantee, credit ratings firm Moody’s Investors Service assigned an Aaa rating – its highest rating – to the series A unsecured bond issuance.

“The bond is enhanced by a $200 million credit guarantee provided by the Inter-American Development Bank for scheduled debt service payments. The IDB’s issuer rating is Aaa with a stable outlook. The assigned Aaa rating is based solely upon the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal and interest payments provided by the IDB,” Moody’s said.

“Separately, the government of The Bahamas will issue an additional eurobond without guarantee (series B bond) under the same bond indenture as the bonds issued with the IDB guarantee. Moody’s has assigned a Ba3 rating to series B bonds in line with The Bahamas’ issuer rating.”

Moody’s said while the series B bond could potentially benefit from the guarantee on the series A bond – to the extent there is any residual portion of the guarantee after all payments are made on the series A bond – it doesn’t believe the potential value of the “guarantee residual” is sufficient enough to support any uplift for the series B bonds above The Bahamas’ issuer rating.

“There will be a dual-tranche issuance under a single bond indenture, the proceeds of which will be used for general budgetary purposes, including the refinancing, repurchase or retirement of existing indebtedness and to finance general development in The Bahamas,” the credit ratings agency said.

“The Aaa rating on the series A bonds reflects the credit strengths of the guarantee provided by the IDB and Moody’s view that the terms of the guarantee meet our criteria for credit substitution… The guarantee expresses an unconditional and irrevocable commitment to pay due and unpaid scheduled principal and interest on a timely basis.

“A key element of achieving credit substitution is timely payment under a guarantee. The guarantee payment is triggered by a demand notice made by the indenture trustee, which will occur at least 12 days prior to the scheduled payment date. The IDB will need to make a corresponding payment no later than 11 days after receiving such demand notice from the indenture trustee. Moody’s considers this time frame appropriate to ensure timely payment.”

This foreign bond guarantee was left in place by the Minnis administration, tied to the planned $700 million borrowing for this fiscal year that was ultimately delayed by the Davis administration when it assumed office in September 2021.

The IDB last year provided The Bahamas with the policy-based $200 million guarantee under the condition that the government implement policy to strengthen the blue economy.

Prime Minister Philip Davis tabled two resolutions following his budget communication for the government to borrow $690 million in supplemental financing this fiscal year; $251 million of which would be used to cover obligations in the rest of the 2021/2022 fiscal year, and the other $439 million to cover cash shortages estimated in the 2022/2023 budget.