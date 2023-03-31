Govt seeking damages from shanty residents

The government will seek compensation from shantytown residents who allegedly violated a court injunction that prohibited any building in those communities, according to Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Clint Watson.

“So we are seeking damages. We are seeking for there to be monetary compensation from people who went and built and constructed,” said Watson at an OPM press briefing yesterday.

“Those persons who received notification on their property will have to appear before the court because there is, of course, a declaration that they should not have constructed buildings there, or any additional buildings there, after there was an injunction in place. That is what is going to happen.

“When I say compensation, I’m talking about monetary compensation for what they would have constructed. That will be determined at the court level.

“Bottom line though is the notice is for them to appear before court to justify why they were on the property when there was an injunction in place.

“That’s what we said would happen when this process took place; that’s what’s going to happen. Once that happens then the court will determine the next level.”

In February, a Supreme Court judge ruled that the government’s shantytowns eradication policy was legal.

That judge also lifted an injunction that prevented the government from destroying shantytown structures, and prevented residents from putting up new structures.

Since the ruling, the government has faced pressure to act on shantytowns.

However, Watson’s latest comments suggest the government’s strategy is to rely on the courts to evict residents.

On March 21, the government issued over 200 eviction notices to residents in unregulated communities on Abaco.

In a statement, the Unregulated Communities Action Taskforce said officials from four government agencies posted 260 eviction notices in unregulated communities off S.C. Bootle Highway.

“The court will run its course in making that determination, and once that determination is made, we can proceed to the next level,” Watson said.

“So, there has to be a court hearing in order for those residents who would have violated, in terms of government, violated that injunction in place by constructing new homes. They will have to appear before the court so the court will make a determination; then we move to the next level.

“We don’t want to get caught up and confused in the terminologies – whether something was said or whether something is correct or not. That is a process that’s happening and once that process is completed on the court level, it will move to the next level.

Prime Minister Philip Davis met with Haitian pastors on Tuesday night. He said they expressed a willingness to go in shantytowns and speak to residents about the need to find alternative housing.

When asked if the government will give shantytown residents more time, after a plea for compassion from Haitian pastors, Watson stuck to the line that the government will be guided by the courts.

“The government is abiding by the court ruling when it comes,” he said.

“The court ruling, when it comes, will specify a time frame for those persons that government will be obligated to abide by.

“It’s not a sit down and let’s figure out what we are going to do. The government is abiding, during this entire process, by the courts to make sure there is transparency, there’s accountability and we follow the rule of law.

“Whatever the courts determine, government will then make its move based on the courts.

“I don’t speak in general. I speak in facts.

“I have nothing further on that at this time. I wasn’t at the meeting. I’m not going to speak on what I think or what I feel. I was not at that meeting last night, so I can’t tell you anything on the government’s position.”

Last month, Prime Minister Philip Davis put residents living in shantytowns across The Bahamas on notice that they will be required to find alternative housing and said his administration intends to hold accountable the “network of people” who make these shantytowns possible, though he gave no timeline on when the action will happen.