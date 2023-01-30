Govt seeking funding for new hospital on New Providence

The government is seeking to source funding for a new hospital for New Providence that will be focused on maternity, pediatric and adolescent care, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville said.

“I am pleased to report that the feasibility study for the hospital here in New Providence is completed,” Darville said on Saturday.

“That, along with the dip note, is now forwarded where we are seeking in the international community for the funding.

“That particular hospital, based on the planners, will be a specialty hospital focusing on maternity care, adolescents and pediatric care.

“There will be a reference lab. There will be a national morgue and there will be expanded diagnostic services.

“I will unveil to the press very shortly our planned structure for that facility because it will be in two phases.

“The first phase will be the specialty hospital and the second phase, that we possibly won’t get to in this term in office, will be a second campus that will reflect the services that happen here at Princess Margaret Hospital.”

Darville also noted that work on a new $201 million hospital for Grand Bahama is gearing up.

“I am pleased to report to the media that the hospital for Grand Bahama that is being led by The Beck Group is in its advanced stages and we are now finalizing the topographic studies and the geotechnical studies on the new piece of property that is now confirmed for the construction of that facility in Grand Bahama,” he said.

“Our medical planners have clearly indicated that on completion of that hospital, we plan not to have two campuses.

“The hospital at the Rand Memorial Hospital will go down to a secondary facility where we will provide geriatric care as well as psychiatric care.”

He said construction will be in two phases.

“Phase one will produce urgent care and about 42 beds and the second phase will produce the balance of the beds, which will be a multistory complex,” he said.