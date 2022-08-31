‘Govt should consider new referendum’ 

The Commonwealth Observer Group (COG), which observed the general election in The Bahamas last September, recommends in its final report released yesterday that following requisite consultations, a new referendum be held on a potential constitutional change to an article of The Bahamian constitution, which does not currently ban discrimination based on gender.

The recommendation was made in the context of assessing women’s political participation and The Bahamas’ commitments as a signatory of The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), which the country signed onto in 1993.

The general CEDAW recommendation referenced in the COG report calls on states that are a party to the convention to take all appropriate measures to eliminate discrimination against women in the political and public life of the country.

CEDAW states that in order to achieve broad representation in public life, women must have full equality in the exercise of political and economic power and must be fully and equally involved in decision-making at all levels.

The Commonwealth Observer Group, which was chaired by former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding, “recommends that, following requisite consultations, a new referendum be held on a potential constitutional change to Article 26(3) of the constitution, and political parties campaign alongside [civil society organizations] and human rights groups in support of this change”.

According to CEDAW, a participation rate for women of 30-35 percent is recommended in order to achieve a real impact on the content of political decisions.

The Commonwealth Observer Group noted that while some progress has been made in recent years to improve women’s political representation and participation, there remains a pressing need to address shortcomings in this regard.

It noted, too, that of the 225 candidates contesting the election last September, 72 were women, equivalent to 32 percent. Women contested 33 of the 39 constituencies, or 85 percent of the total.

“Within political party hierarchies, women remain underrepresented in leadership and senior decision-making positions,” the group observed.

It stated that while the total number of female candidates across all parties might be within CEDAW’s recommended target of 30-35 percent, this has historically failed to translate into the election of a concomitant number of women.

In the 2021 election, seven women won seats, bringing the share of women in the House of Assembly to 18 percent.

“Among the successful women candidates, the group was pleased to note that women had taken five of a total of 22 cabinet positions (22 percent), up from just one female cabinet minister out of 19 prior to the election,” the COG stated.

“While still below the CEDAW target, this is a significant improvement by the incoming government and is to be commended.”

The group said it was told by some stakeholders it met with that cyber bullying against women candidates was of a nature and frequency that male candidates are not subjected to, and that this had an adverse effect on the number of women willing to campaign for public office.

“There are no easy solutions to this problem,” the observer group added.

“The constitution of The Bahamas protects freedom of speech and expression and does not include gender in its definition of discrimination.

“The Bahamas does not currently have standalone legislation on hate crime (including hate speech) or cyber bullying (beyond the 2003 Computer Misuse Act).

“The strengthening of existing legislation or the introduction of a new law may go some way to redressing the problem but it is imperative that any such reform ensure that fundamental democratic rights are not unduly impinged on.”

The COG also said it is aware of the 2016 referendum on gender equality, in which citizens voted against proposed constitutional change which would have afforded equal rights to women in a number of different ways.

“Most relevant to the group’s focus is ‘Bill #4’, as it was known,” the COG said.

“This bill would have amended Article 26(3) of the constitution, which currently does not include gender, sex or sexual orientation in its definition of discrimination, a deficiency rightfully deemed by the Constitutional Commission as needing urgent remedy.

“The constitution, as it stands, is in contravention of The Bahamas’ international commitments under CEDAW.”

The COG noted that Equality Bahamas’ Shadow Report to CEDAW offers a view on the role of politicians in national discourse on this issue: “The popular excuse from politicians for not making policy changes at the national level is the ‘will of the people,’ but they seldom take on the challenge to make change within their own systems.”

“While the group acknowledges the democratic vote of citizens in this referendum, it is important to educate citizens as to the expansion of rights conferred to women by CEDAW and the benefits to their lives that this brings, particularly as these pertain to democratic and civic participation,” the group stated.

“There is a pressing need for politicians to lead from the front on this issue. The government should ensure that messaging on women’s rights is consistent with CEDAW.

“Further, the government and political parties should meaningfully engage [civil society organizations], human rights groups and the media in strengthening their efforts to educate the public on the provisions of CEDAW and women’s political representation specifically, and seek to shift public attitudes and behavior accordingly.

“The government should strongly consider the announcement of a new referendum on this constitutional change, and the country’s main political parties are urged to provide cross-partisan support for this amendment.”

The group acknowledged that The Bahamas is by no means the only country facing these challenges, and further acknowledged that such a cultural shift in attitudes “will no doubt be incremental”.

The group added, “This process might be aided by a continued increase in the visibility of women in leadership positions in the executive and legislature.

“At present, there are no temporary special measures (TSMs) in place, such as seat quotas or quotas for cabinet positions. The group recommends that draft legislation on such measures be developed in consultation with [civil society organizations] and political parties.

“The group recommends that the Commonwealth Secretariat be ready to support such efforts.”

The observer group recommends that political parties and responsible authorities make every effort to “encourage, facilitate and support greater participation of women in representational politics, political leadership and executive government, through measures that include but are not limited to TSMs such as seat and cabinet quotas”.

The COG said civil society organizations and human rights groups should be meaningfully consulted as part of this process.

The group also recommends that all political parties include a mandated minimum percentage of women’s participation in their constitutions and make greater efforts to ensure women are given leadership and decision-making positions in political party hierarchies.

The Commonwealth Observer Group that observed the 2017 general election, which resulted in the Free National Movement’s historic election to office, also recommended the greater inclusion of women in politics.

It sated, “Broadly, to increase the representation of women in political and public life, we recommend that consideration be given to the introduction of special measures for achieving a gender balance in decision-making structures and processes”.

This recommendation was not adopted.

That 2017 observer group also stated: “Noting the important role that political parties can play in addressing gender imbalance in political leadership, we urge that political parties commit to the necessary measures required to achieve gender balance in their own decision-making as a starting point.”

The newly-released report on the 2021 election noted this recommendation was “partially” adopted.

“While some political parties did disclose internal policies aimed at increasing the number of women candidates and the role of women in party hierarchies and decision-making processes, the majority of political parties (including the two largest parties) provided only limited evidence of progress in this regard,” the group stated.