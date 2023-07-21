Govt signs $10 mil. loan facility with Saudi Arabia for tourism development

The Bahamas signed a $10 million loan facility with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that will help this country to enhance the economic development of the tourism industry, through the development of the Tourism Development Corporation’s (TDC) business incubation centers, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation announced in a statement yesterday.

The statement explains that the money will fund the construction and rehabilitation of facilities on New Providence, Grand Bahama and Exuma that will include delivery areas for tours and excursions, waiting rooms and restrooms. It will also help to fund 50 small projects on New Providence, 25 projects on Grand Bahama and 25 projects on Exuma.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation

Chester Cooper, who led a three-day mission to sign the contract for the loan, said in the statement that the funding will grow and enhance the tourism industry and empower entrepreneurs.

“These centers will include offsite tours and excursions, onsite experiential tours and retailers, as well as local traditional food and beverage outlets, authentically Bahamian goods and services vendors, as well as creative industries entrepreneurs, as we promised in our Blueprint for Change,” Cooper said.

“The overall project will contribute to the restoration and revitalization of Downtown Nassau, and increase the entrepreneurship pool within the sector and create job opportunities to enhance the tourism experience, in addition to accelerating economic growth in the region.”

According to Cooper, the Saudi Fund for Development, which provided the $10 million, has offered “attractive terms” for the loan, which he said includes a five-year deferment on the principal repayments.

Cooper added that government also intends on opening business incubation centers on other islands, including Eleuthera.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation entered into a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia in December 2022, to create a unified strategy to share mutual tourism investment opportunities alongside day-to-day expertise in initiatives like sustainable tourism practices, management of tourism facilities, and the sharing of insight, data and best practices,” the statement read.