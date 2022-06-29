Govt signs agreement for digital agribusiness village for Eleuthera

The Bahamas has signed an agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for the development of a digital territorial village for Eleuthera that will drive agribusiness between rural and urban communities.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs, the hub will provide apps and e-commerce solutions to boost agricultural development on the island.

The agreement is part of the FAO’s 2022-2026 Country Programming Framework (CPF), which allocates $200,000 in assistance to this country. The agreement was signed by Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting and FAO Representative Dr. Crispim Moreira.

“What is important about this is that we have a working document that can move with the times,” said Sweeting.

“The digital village is something that I am very excited about because I believe that it is a way to bring the Family Islands closer to New Providence and also help with emerging markets to connect not just nationally, but internationally as well. We are excited about what we are about to do together and want to continue to foster this relationship.”

The statement explains that the CPF is the FAO’s tool to support the needs of members and ensure they have access to healthy, safe and nutritious food.

This particular framework, the statement explained, commits to developing mechanisms, instruments, funding, investments and partnerships that support youth and rural women entrepreneurs.

Moreira said in the statement that the the FAO is focused on transforming country systems to more “efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems for better production, better nutrition, a better environment”.

“Today, the signing of this instrument of collaboration and cooperation is symbolic. It solidifies a commitment between the government of The Bahamas and the FAO to strengthen and further our collaboration. It also represents FAO’s legitimate contribution to The Bahamas’ national development,” said Moreira.