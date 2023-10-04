Govt to act on shantytowns 

Minister of Works Clay Sweeting will begin posting notices in shantytowns, which will give the owners of these illegal structures 28 days to pull down the structures, his ministry announced yesterday.

Should the person to whom notice is given fails to comply with the notice, the minister of works may, in accordance with the Building Regulations Act, pull down and remove the illegal structures and recover from that person the expenses reasonably incurred in so doing, the ministry warned.

The ministry established the Unregulated Communities Action Task Force (UCATF) to “address the critical safety concerns within unregulated communities in The Bahamas”.

Under the Minnis administration, a similar committee known as the Shantytown Action Task Force was established, but its work was halted by legal action taken by some shantytown residents.

The ministry said the demolition exercise was being announced “with a deep commitment to safety, community well-being and responsible urban development”.

“Unregulated communities can be described as undeveloped communities that have engaged in the illegal building of structures that breach the act and the Building Code,” the ministry said.

“Unregulated communities have long posed significant risks to both residents and the wider community due to their lack of adherence to safety standards and zoning regulations.

“These communities lack some of the very basic necessities such as sewage and waste disposal, clean water, safe electricity supply and the proper setbacks needed for safe building structures.

“The mission of UCATF is not only to ensure the safety of residents but also to create sustainable and inclusive neighborhoods for everyone.”

The task force consists of representatives from the Ministry of Works, Ministry of Social Services, Department of Immigration, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Education and Ministry of National Security.

There are also representatives from the Office of the Attorney General and Bahamas Power and Light Company.

“This process is committed to securing the highest level of humanity and dignity,” the Ministry of Works said.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness along with the Department of Social Services are partners in this process and will reach out to each household within unregulated communities to determine household make-up and needs.

“Given that some existing residents within these communities will need to resettle/re-locate into regulated housing, the UCATF is seeking to identify potential rental units in New Providence and all islands where unregulated communities exist.

“If you are a landlord or property owner and have vacant rental units we invite you to visit our rental database portal at https://ucatfrentalbank.gov.bs/ to list your vacant unit(s).

“We remind you that the government is only serving as a facilitator in this process to connect potential tenants (relocating from UCATF), with potential landlords.

“To that end, we kindly request all residents to be vigilant and cooperative during this process.

“We understand that the demolition exercise may cause temporary disruptions to surrounding communities, however, UCATF’s goal is to build a safer and more secure future for all residents in The Bahamas.”

The task force was reconvened earlier this year after a Supreme Court judge lifted an injunction that had prevented the demolition of shantytown communities on Abaco and New Providence. The injunction, which was in place for five years, also prevented the construction of new shanty structures.

The Davis administration has budgeted $600,000 for the task force.

“This is a new line item of expenditure, to support the demolition of illegal and unregulated communities,” Prime Minister Philip Davis said during the 2023/2024 Budget Communication in May.

Alfred Sears, then minister of works, said that sum will allow the task force to commence work for “the remainder of this year”.

“However, there is an overall request of $6.6 million that will cover over time salaries, travel and subsistence, strategic communications, supplies and materials, tablets for data collection, services, heavy equipment and rental for demolitions, trucks and jeeps for RBDF and consultancy fees for environmental assessment,” he said.

Earlier this year, Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson ruled that the Minnis administration’s shantytowns eradication policy and its actions in seeking to execute it were legal, clearing the way for the Davis administration to carry through on its own stated plan to address the vexing and long-standing issue of irregular communities across The Bahamas.

In that ruling, Grant-Thompson rejected the claims made by a group of shantytown residents that the government acted illegally in issuing notices for them to vacate land and violated their constitutional rights on multiple fronts, including their right not to be deprived of their property, their right not to be treated in an inhuman or degrading fashion, and their right to freedom from discrimination.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Works asked members of the community to pay close attention to official notices from the ministry regarding the demolition schedule and safety guidelines.

“Cooperate fully with authorities and follow any instructions provided for your safety,” it urged.