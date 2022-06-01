Govt to announce reduced duty rate on electric car chargers

The duty on electric car chargers is expected to be reduced, Director of Sales and Marketing for Easy Car Sales Sean Grazette revealed yesterday, not wanting to state the rate reduction before the government formally announces it.

It is understood that the chargers will be reduced to five percent from 45 percent.

The reduction in the duty rate for the chargers compliments the government’s reduction in the duty rate on electric vehicles worth up to $70,000, to ten percent.

Prime Minister Philip Davis also announced last Wednesday during his 2022/2023 budget communication that the duty for electric vehicles over $70,000 would now be 25 percent.

Grazette presented several of Easy Car Sales’ vehicle options to Davis at the Office of The Prime Minister yesterday, as the government prepares to upgrade its fleet of cars to electric vehicles.

He thanked Davis and his administration for the duty rate changes and said that he hopes to see the government continue to make more changes that will spur greater use of electric vehicles.

Davis said the government’s integration of electric vehicles into its fleet demonstrates a commitment to reducing the country’s carbon footprint.

“I’d like to thank Easy Car for recognizing and introducing to The Bahamas electric cars,” said Davis.

“Climate change is real. We talk about it and not many of us are as sensitive to this issue as we ought to be.”

He added: “As we move towards assisting the world and doing our part to ensure emissions are lowered, to ensure that greenhouse emissions are lowered and we contain the potential rise in temperatures to under 1.5 degrees, this is a clear demonstration of our commitment to it and I’m encouraging Bahamians to follow its government in this regard.”

Grazette said the lowering of the duty rate on car chargers will allow for a system of public chargers to be affordably built across the country by the private sector as a business opportunity.