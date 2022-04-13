Govt to articulate position on shantytowns

Minister of Works Alfred Sears said yesterday he is awaiting a report on unauthorized building on public land in Abaco, and Cabinet will determine next steps on how to address the issue.

Sears was responding to a question on whether the Davis administration intends to take aggressive action on the eradication of shantytowns.

“I have not received reports, but my eyes are opened,” said Sears when asked if he has received reports of structures being rebuilt in shantytowns following demolition by the Minnis administration.

“I was in Abaco three weeks ago for the commissioning of the Little Abaco Bridge. As I was driving from the airport, I was told that there are certain communities which, subsequent to Hurricane Dorian, have been established.

“Upon returning to Nassau, I asked the Town Planning [Committee] and also the Building Control [Unit] to investigate the reports that I had received. I expect that those reports will be forthcoming and with recommendations.”

Sears said he hopes to get the report soon and will forward it to Cabinet.

“We will form a decision that is comprehensive in terms of the issues of displacement,” Sears said.

“One thing is certain: no one has an unfettered right to established unregulated communities on public land.”

In 2018, the Minnis administration announced that all shantytowns in The Bahamas will be demolished.

It subsequently gave residents of most shantytowns on New Providence until August 10, 2018, to leave before demolition.

Residents in shantytowns on Abaco were to be given until the end of July 2019 to leave.

However, in August 2018, Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson granted an injunction preventing the demolition of shantytowns.

On Abaco, however, shantytowns were among the hardest hit communities during Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

In the aftermath of the storm, the government cleared the ruins of many of the communities, but some people were still living in The Farm shantytown at the time, and as a result, those structures were protected by the injunction.

Last April, the government demolished all illegal structures in The Farm that were built since Dorian.

The demolition took place ahead of a judicial review on the matter.

In June, Grant-Thompson ruled that the government would have to seek court approval before undertaking demolition exercises on Abaco.

She adjourned the judicial review on June 15, so she can make her final ruling on the case.

It remains outstanding.