Govt to bring Parole Bill 

The government hopes to put out for consultations a Parole Bill that would have the effect of holding convicts accountable for the entirety of their court given sentences.

“When you go to prison now, you get four months off for good behavior,” said Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe at the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing yesterday.

“So if you are sentenced for 12 months, you only serve eight months. When you come out, on day one, you can commit an offense and you never serve the four months that you were given off. We intend to change that.

“We intend to make it clear that you will serve your sentence. Some in the correctional institution, some in the community, but you will be held accountable for your actions completely.”

Munroe again expressed concern over a pattern he said exists where young men enter prison at a young age for minor crimes, but are recruited by gang leaders who offer protection and support while behind bars.

“Indeed, if you look at everyone who is now leading a major gang, as a young man, they went to prison for something very simple and were recruited,” he said.

“The OC of the anti-gang unit in a video that went viral explained how it happened. ‘I go to prison. I’m a young man. Everyone has these excited thoughts about I’m going to be raped in prison.’

“A young man goes up with thoughts that ‘I’m going to be raped, prison conditions are bad’, so, a drug lord, a gang leader, gets him and says, ‘I’m going to make sure nobody fools with you. I’m going to make sure you get water, money on your commissary, and some dope when I smuggle it into prison’.

“That young man is coming out in six months, nine months, 12 months, and when he comes out, he wasn’t riding any gang when he went in. When he comes out, he may well and most likely will be riding a gang.”

Munroe said the Parole Act would facilitate alternative sentences to keep some offenders out of jail.

“For the persons who need punishment but may not need incarceration, technology permits us to impose a sentence where you only get to go to work and to church and the food store once, and other than that you stay home, to serve a sentence in the community,” he said.

“We are very serious about this. The prime minister’s favorite two points are prevention and rehabilitation. Those are the ones that we will be pouring our greatest effort in.”

New Providence is currently plagued by a high level of violent crime, much of it attributed to gang affiliation, according to law enforcement authorities.

For the year so far, The Bahamas has recorded 44 murders.