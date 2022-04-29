Govt to build new subdivision

Parliamentarians yesterday debated a resolution that will allow the government to develop a new subdivision on more than 35 acres of land in southern New Providence.

The resolution sought the approval of the House for the conveyance, from the accountant general to the minister responsible, of land located off of Pinecrest Drive west, off Bamboo Boulevard.

On moving the resolution, Minister of Transport and Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the initiative is a demonstration of the Davis administration’s wholehearted belief that national development and access to affordable housing go hand in hand.

The subdivision will provide for 147 single-family homes, 47 of which Coleby-Davis said will be completed in the first phase of the project.

The land dedicated to the subdivision is comprised of two portions, the larger being 30.25 acres south of Pinecrest Drive and east of East Street, and the other being 5.19 acres on the southern side of Monique Street and eastward of Pigeon Plum Avenue.

“We view home ownership as a form of human empowerment,” Coleby-Davis said.

“By pursuing affordable housing projects, deputy speaker, we believe that we are anchoring Bahamians as productive citizens and providing opportunities for economic expansion.”

Coleby-Davis said it is vital that the government ensure that hardworking Bahamians are able to own their homes.

She noted that a 2004 survey by The Bahamas Department of Statistics found that 30.5 percent of Bahamian households fell within the annual income range of $20,001 to $40,000.

“Subsequent reporting by the Central Bank of The Bahamas, deputy speaker, has shown this income group to be among the most difficult to obtain mortgages,” she said.

“Deputy speaker, to be clear, there are several factors that contribute to mortgage denials for individuals or households in the aforesaid income range.

“However, it is also important to note that within that income range are our nurses, our teachers, our police officers, our defense force officers, our hospitality workers, and self-employed Bahamians.

“These people are the lifeblood of our economy and the foundation of our communities.

“We cannot, in good conscience, continue to advance housing policies that deny some of the hardest working, most essential people in this country the opportunity to own a home. We are talking about people with degrees and/or specialized training, people who work in the most important industries and agencies, and even put themselves at risk every day – especially during the pandemic.”