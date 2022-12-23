Govt to create heads of agreement compliance unit in 2023

The government is putting in place a compliance unit to ensure investors remain true to the scope of work and sureties outlined in heads of agreements, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday, adding that there is also some restructuring of Bahamas Invest underway.

Cooper said that compliance unit could be in place by the beginning of next year. He made the remarks while talking to the media downtown prior to going on a walkabout in the area.

He was asked specifically about the case of an investor in Long Island that had been delayed in presenting a completed environmental assessment, but said generally that the government is looking into ensuring that all investors remain compliant in regard to environmental protocols.

“Every project that we approve is required to do an environmental assessment and an environmental management plan,” said Cooper.

“So, when we talk about a delay in the completion, what that means is full scale construction cannot happen, no dredging or no building of sea walls, anything impacting the coastline cannot happen until that environmental plan is in place.

“So I’ve heard some comments where a certain environmentalist was talking about consulting local environmentalists. That’s exactly what’s done already. It’s mandated by law. It’s in the requirement, and there is no approval of any development unless there’s consultation with local environmentalists. And there are many firms of coastal engineers who provide services to the developers.”

Cooper said all developers are informed by the government that unless they have presented their environmental impact assessment and environmental management plan and that those plans have been approved, “we have nothing to discuss”.

He said the government believes in a balanced approach to development and explained that that balance is recognized by the people who invest in this country.

“So, we don’t compromise our environmental integrity. We’re putting in place a compliance unit to ensure there’s full compliance with all of the elements of the heads of agreements. It’ll happen early in the new year. We are doing some restructuring of Bahamas Invest and we’ll talk more about that.” said Cooper.