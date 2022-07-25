Govt to launch free Wi-Fi in one park in every constituency

Beginning August 1, the government will provide free Wi-Fi internet access to at least one park in every constituency in The Bahamas, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs Wayde Watson announced on Friday.

Watson said the Bahamas Parks Connects initiative is a part of the Davis administration’s commitment to the country’s digital transformation and further development of the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

“The government of The Bahamas acknowledges that the internet is no longer a luxury but rather a utility, a staple most of us need to function in a normal society. The government also realizes that many homes have had to go without internet access due to financial constraints, and at a time when it was greatly needed during the pandemic. Others have had to make other sacrifices in order to acquire internet access and services at the expense of reducing revenue income,” he said on Friday during the Office of the Prime Minister weekly press briefing.

“The government of The Bahamas, through the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, is nearing the end of the installation process to provide free Wi-Fi access in at least one park in every constituency throughout The Bahamas, especially in the more densely populated areas. We are hopeful that through the provision of free Wi-Fi in the parks, mothers, fathers, students, business owners and even travelers and many others who need access to the internet, will find this convenient and available for them to use.”

Watson said as the government moves to roll out even more of its services digitally through the My Gateway platform, the free Wi-Fi access will ensure that all Bahamians have access to its services.

“Free internet in parks throughout the islands of The Bahamas will equally afford all Bahamians the opportunity to receive the seamless delivery of electronic services,” he said.

“We mark this as a move in the right direction, and there will be other initiatives launched after this which will clearly show that we are prioritizing e-government and the provision of government services electronically. We want to be able to outfit not one but a number of parks, where cost free and safe internet access will be readily available.”

There will be park wardens stationed at the free Wi-Fi parks, and those particular parks are expected to be upgraded.

Cable Bahamas, Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) have also partnered with the government for the initiative.

“We believe that access to information is extremely important. We also understand that in many cases the ability to afford this access is important and the government would like to provide that service to our citizenry as much as possible. It has proven to be a place where people can connect with other people, seek and find employment, learn new skills, earn degrees and certifications and receive government services,” Watson said.

“The internet helps others to generate wealth through business or the use of gifts and talents as influencers and vloggers. The government wants to provide you with the opportunity to participate in the educational as well as the economic activities available online. We want to bridge the digital divide across our archipelagic nation and we want a strong culture of innovation.”

Watson said strict user policies will be enforced at all parks to ensure that users are only able to access productive websites.

New Bight, Cat Island will be the first settlement to receive a free Wi-Fi park.