Govt to review monuments management deal signed under previous govt

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper told Guardian Business recently that his government will review the agreement the former Free National Movement (FNM) administration signed in 2019 with the Public Private Investment Ltd. (PPIL) group to operate and manage designated heritage sites on New Providence, explaining that they are still “deeply concerned about the arrangement”.

Cooper said the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration is interested in the development of antiquities and monuments in the country, and explained that more will be said to the Bahamian people about this in the coming weeks.

He said the government has not spoken with the PPIL group since coming to power two months ago, but will scrutinize the agreement struck between the group and the former administration.

“We have some concerns about the agreement. We spoke to this in Parliament,” Cooper said.

“We are deeply concerned about the arrangement that’s been struck by the previous government, with its former chairman and some of its close operatives, and therefore we are minded, in the interest of the Bahamian people, to look at this very closely.

“We are very committed to developing the antiquities and monuments. We’ve recently named a board and, over the next few weeks, we will be communicating more with the Bahamian people as to our next steps in terms of this development.”

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, while leader of the opposition in Parliament, said of the deal, “I am advised a private arrangement was made by the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation (AMMC) to either lease, give management or, in any event, to divest itself of the responsibility of what I call the cultural heritage elements – the water tower, the forts and to an entity that the principals of are closely related; one I am advised is the chairman of the FNM, the other the national coordinator of the election. We don’t see any apparent benefits from such an arrangement,” Davis said.

Chairman of PPIL Dr. Nigel Lewis told Guardian Business earlier this year that the project remains fully funded and the company would likely start with the refurbishment of the water tower at Fort Fincastle.

The group hoped to begin their project in the third quarter of 2021, though it is understood that nothing has been done in earnest, to date.

Lewis also explained earlier this year that conversations with the cruise lines have revealed they would like to see the redevelopment of historical areas begin with adequate security, cleanliness and toilet facilities.

Cooper explained that research “tells us that we do need more things to do by way of enriching the product”.

“These monuments will feature prominently in terms of how we develop the product moving forward, creating more opportunities for tours but also as an opportunity for Bahamians to celebrate their own history and culture,” said Cooper.