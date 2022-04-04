Govt to spend $30 mil. on clinics throughout country, Darville says

Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville said yesterday that the government will spend nearly $30 million on clinics throughout The Bahamas.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness will be hiring 500 workers throughout the islands of the Bahamas in an effort to boost our service capabilities,”

Darville said.

“This includes 50 specialty nurses, which I know will be a great asset to the people of The Bahamas. This also includes nursing assistants, clerks and other support staff to increase manpower in our healthcare system.

“Family island clinics will be equipped with ambulances and EMT (emergency medical technicians) support staff. Design work for the new state-of-the-art hospital for Grand Bahama has commenced and renovations are underway for the accommodations unit for medical staff at PMH (Princess Margaret Hospital).

“Almost $30 million will be spent for construction of 10 clinics and renovations at 17 clinics. We want to ensure that our patients and healthcare workers are able to work in safe and structurally sound infrastructures.”

Darville said the Ministry of Health has established a global health communications unit to promote health and wellness.

He said the unit will bring public health concerns to the forefront.

“We intend to reach every island in our archipelago through innovative communication strategies and build a healthier nation,” he said.

The minister has said that the government needs to do more for clinics in the Family Islands.

Darville has previously noted that there remains a shortage of nurses in the country.

Even before COVID-19 swept across the globe, in early 2020, The Bahamas was facing a shortage of nurses.

The issue became a vital one, in the pandemic, as hospitals quickly became overwhelmed and staff stretched to their capacity.

At multiple points, during the second and third waves of COVID, beds were available but could not be used because of the shortage of nurses.