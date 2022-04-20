Govt to table legislation to enter carbon credit market

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis last night said the government is preparing to introduce legislation “to allow our participation in the global carbon market”.

In a statement, Davis pointed to the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, which tore through Abaco and Grand Bahama. The storm caused $3.4 billion in damage, equal to one-quarter of the country’s GDP, Davis said.

Small island developing states, like The Bahamas, have absorbed multiple and repeated financial shocks associated with climate change, Davis said.

“We must take steps to ensure our countries can profitably participate in global carbon market initiatives,” he said.

“Multilateral efforts to pair our countries with countries that have had experience in placing carbon credits under the Kyoto Protocol Clean Development Mechanism and other voluntary marketplaces, will be critical to our advancement in this emerging financing market.

“As our country prepares to table legislation that will allow our participation in the global carbon market, we are open to partnerships with other small island states and with countries who have advanced expertise in the carbon markets.

“The Bahamas is keen to be an innovator in this space and we believe that partnerships will aid in sending the right price signals for carbon credits and enhanced climate action.”

A recent UN report said it’s “now or never” to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) also said that a “substantial reduction” in fossil fuel use is required.

The 1.5°C goal was set during the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Scientists argue that an increase above 1.5°C, particularly to 2°C, increases the risk of extreme heat waves, droughts and other extreme weather that can lead to a drastic shift on the planet.

The prime minister noted that the war in Ukraine “reminds us that addressing energy security should not come at the price of devaluing decarbonization efforts”.

“The value of oil, gas, and coal cannot continue to increase in value without having an impact on the price of carbon credits,” he said.

“​​Energy security and energy independence go hand in hand.

“Governments, regional blocs, and other multilateral institutions must show that they are willing to use regulatory levers to limit emissions and incentivize the use of market-based emission reduction measures, which will support national decarbonization efforts (and increase the value of carbon prices).”

The prime minister said it is clear that human-induced climate change will continue to influence the intensity of hurricanes.

“We did not emit the greenhouse gases that are causing climate change, but we are reaping the damage nonetheless,” he said.

“As a country on the frontline of climate change, we believe it is of the utmost importance to keep the global goal of 1.5⁰ C within reach, as this is a critical threshold to ensure the survival of small island developing states and least developed countries.

“An important tool for achieving this goal is the mobilization of climate finance to ensure that countries can meet national mitigation and adaptation targets.”

At COP26 last year, Davis called on world leaders to act in the fight on climate change.

“We cannot outrun your carbon emissions,” he said.

“We cannot outrun the hurricanes which are growing more powerful.

“We cannot outrun rising sea levels, as our islands disappear beneath the seas.”

Davis, who was elected to office last September, has committed to introducing measures to encourage renewable energy industries in solar, wind, wave, and ocean thermal energy.

The Davis administration has also committed to a minimum reliance on renewable energy by 30 percent by 2030.

The Climate Change and Carbon Market Initiatives Bill is expected to be tabled today.