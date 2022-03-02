Govt to try avoid BPL fuel hike

Pointing to the rising cost of oil, Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday promised that his administration will do all it can to prevent an increase in the cost of electricity, arguing that Bahamians cannot afford to be burdened with more taxes.

Davis’ pledge came after Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) issued a statement on Monday stating that the cost of the fuel charge was going to increase on March 1. Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears said when he saw the statement on Monday he immediately called the chairman of BPL and the statement was recalled later that day.

“My government will do its endeavor best to ensure that the rise in gas prices around the world will not have a deleterious effect on our people,” said Davis, who is in Belize for the 33rd Inter-sessional Meeting of the Heads of Government of CARICOM.

“Lord knows that our people could least afford to have more taxes or more costs visited upon their backs. My government will do all in its power to see how we can avert raising the cost of electricity on our people.

“As soon as I am back to The Bahamas, we will be sitting down to brainstorm to see how we can best do that.”

Davis’ promise also followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

Russia is the third-largest oil producer and second-largest oil exporter in the world. Shortly after Russia’s attack, oil prices rose beyond $100 a barrel, the highest level since 2014.

Prior to that, oil had been trending toward a seven-year-high.

At last report, gas prices in The Bahamas sat at $5.16 for Rubis, $5.19, for Esso and $5.37 for Shell.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell condemned Russia’s attack warning that gas prices at home may rise as high as $8.

In its recalled statement, BPL said customers’ fuel charge will increase from 10.5 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) to 13.7 cents per kWh.

It said, “We could wait until July 1, 2022, to adjust the fuel cost.

“But doing do would mean a higher per kilowatt hour increase – 15 cents per kWh instead of 13.7 cents per kWh – and it would come in the summertime when consumption is highest, which would be much more challenging for many customers.

“We know no one wants to see a rise in costs, but putting the increase in place now, when energy use is significantly less than during peak season, enables a lower increase to be spread over a longer period of time and eases the impact to customers’ monthly energy costs.”

Last July, BPL said its fuel charge will remain at 10.5 cents per kWh until June 2022.

At the time, BPL said that fuel charge was secured in July 2020, when the corporation executed its first ever fuel hedge transaction.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) assisted The Bahamas in the brokering of its fuel hedging transactions, designed to ease the strain on the government’s budget and allow fiscal headroom during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

When questioned about the retracted statement yesterday, Sears said that Cabinet has not considered increasing the cost of electricity.

“Specific to the statement that was issued yesterday by BPL, with respect to the increase of the rate for electricity, the matter was raised with me by the chairman last week and I spoke very briefly with the prime minister and … the matter has not been brought to Cabinet at this time,” Sears said.

“Therefore, the release is premature. When it came to my attention, as the responsible minister, I spoke with the chairman and that statement was recalled”

He added, “At this point, the status quo is that, it is still as it was prior to the issue of the statement.”

Sears said, “At this time, the prime minister has appointed a Cabinet sub-committee, which is looking at how to address the question of energy on a short-term as well as on a long term basis.

“The government and the sub-committee has met with a number of entities, both national as well as international relating to the supply of LNG, solar energy, the development of micro-grids within the entire Bahamas.”

Sears had said that the new BPL board, chaired by Pedro Rolle, will need to negotiate a new fuel hedging deal if Bahamians want to continue to enjoy lower electricity bills.