Govt urged to announce if SERZ concessions will be extended

With just a few more months until the end of the year, President of the Abaco Chamber of Commerce Daphne DeGregory-Miaoulis said the government must announce now if it will extend the Special Economic Recovery Zone (SERZ) concessions implemented after the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

Addressing the 2022 Abaco Business Outlook yesterday, DeGregory-Miaoulis said COVID-19 lockdown measures interrupted critical time needed to rebuild.

The SERZ order was recently extended by the Davis administration to December 1, but DeGregory-Miaoulis – who has been vocal in recent months about the need for a continuation of the concessions for at least another few years – implored the government not to wait until that time to reassess.

“It’s thanks to the tax concessions that were created under the SERZ order that made it possible for much of the redevelopment of Abaco. This Abaco Chamber has had to fight hard to have it extended more than once and here we are again asking for further extensions. The fact of the matter is, we were granted a total of three years, but we actually didn’t have the benefit of three years. Approximately six months after the order was granted we were hit with COVID and the effects of COVID on the world economy. That brought everything to a screeching halt,” she said during the virtual meeting.

“Lockdowns, restrictions and movement of trade stifled growth. And that, coupled with the ever-changing supply chain disruptions where goods and services are simply not available, are certainly not reasonable timelines. The SERZ order does not allow for delays of arrivals after December 1 and then prices are inevitably increasing.

“As Minister Michael Halkitis pointed out this morning, there is an opportunity to make case-by-case applications, but this does not help businesses with planning and quite honestly, waiting until December 1 to reassess the situation which is already apparent doesn’t help with proper planning, so I think that needs to be addressed immediately.”

Speaking to the rebuilding that still needs to be done on the island, DeGregory-Miaoulis also called on the government to intervene in the cleanup of debris at former business sites.

“While we commend those businesses that have been able to rebuild, and those that have the confidence in Abaco for the future to start new businesses, what will become of those that remain in the condition that Dorian left them in? the famous ship that landed in the center of town behind the now Royal Bank, has been removed. Some said it should have been made into a monument, but quite honestly it’s very disheartening for us, everyone, to be reminded of the devastation of Dorian when we have to see the ruins that are still in existence three years later,” she said.

“We understand that there are issues that need to be resolved and that local government has its hands somewhat tied in many cases, but perhaps this is the time for national government to step in and financially assist with the decision to have these businesses, if they are unable to remove their debris, cleared away and not a minute too soon as we find ourselves in the middle of a new hurricane season.”

The Abaco Business Outlook was held under the theme “Beyond Recovery into Growth”.