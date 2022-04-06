Govt wants consistency in age of consent for range of matters

Legislation to address the “numerous inconsistencies” regarding the age of consent in The Bahamas could be brought before Cabinet as early as next week, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said yesterday, adding that legislation to address gender-based violence and disparities in citizenship will be brought to Cabinet in the following weeks.

His comments follow days of outrage after Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said a four-year sentence for a 40-year-old man convicted of having unlawful sexual intercourse and impregnating a 14-year-old schoolgirl was too harsh.

On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper indicated that the government was considering raising the age of consent from 16 to 18.

Before heading to yesterday’s Cabinet briefing, the attorney general told reporters, “If you would actually look at all the different pieces of legislation in the country that address juveniles, you’ll see numerous inconsistencies in ages of what you can do as a juvenile and not do as a juvenile.

“For instance, you can get married at a certain age but you can’t go and get medical treatment by yourself at a certain age even if you’re married. So these things are all inconsistencies.

“So what we’re looking to do on the juvenile side is we’re looking to provide recommendations to Cabinet on all of these discrepancies throughout all the different pieces of legislation and to get a consensus on equalizing the age so there’s less confusion and there’s more routine and more transparency for how we deal with juvenile matters.”

Pinder said Cabinet will decide on the age of consent. He said the benchmark ages are usually 16 and 18.

The bill to deal with juvenile matters will be a part of a package of proposed bills to address what the attorney general said are human rights issues.

The attorney general announced the planned human rights legislation last month and initially said it would be brought to Cabinet as a compendium of bills.

However, he said yesterday he has decided to split them into three parts because “they deal with different items and it’s rather voluminous”.

“We’ve now split that up to deal with immigration, citizenship and asylum as one block,” Pinder said.

“Sexual assault items are another block. Then, equalizing the juvenile ages and looking at all of that as a third block for human rights matters with respect to juveniles.”

Pinder said the government is “advancing the framework for improving that juvenile court”.

He said while it is important to have the legal framework, it is even more important to be able to enforce the framework and do it in a timely matter.

“With juvenile matters, you want to avoid as much delay as possible because then the juveniles grow up and they put that trauma behind them and try to advance a new life,” Pinder said.

“When you try to bring them back after years to testify, there’s resistance and reluctance as well and rightfully so. You can understand that.

“And so, that’s part of the goal: to have a properly functioning standalone juvenile court setup to appreciate the concerns of juveniles, and process those claims quickly so that those issues can be dealt with quickly, and having the proper legislative regime to give you proper enforcement.”