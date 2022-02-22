Govt wants to diagnose extent of learning loss due to pandemic, Hanna-Martin says

As concerns remaining over learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin said yesterday that her ministry wants to use a platform to diagnose the extent of children’s learning loss on an individual basis and develop rehabilitation programs for them.

“You will find that in this two years that young people have faced literacy and numeracy issues,” she said.

“…There has been tremendous fallout in some instances with young people.

“So, we have just designed a RFP to put out there to receive proposals for a platform that allows us to diagnose the extent of learning loss for each child individualized and to assist with an acceleration program for each child so that there is some standardized approach nationwide.

“As far as is humanly possible, we want to capture every child that has suffered in these two years, because if we don’t the implications for that person as they go into adulthood are bleak.

“So, we have to do all we can to close the gap.

“The pandemic was not the fault of any child in this nation but they have suffered.”

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant public health measures saw schools across The Bahamas resort to virtual learning programs for months at a time.

Hanna-Martin has repeatedly raised concerns over the impact of the lack of in-person learning, particularly for students who did not have the same access to virtual platforms.

While many schools are back to full face-to-face learning, Hanna-Martin said yesterday that some are still hindered by repairs at the campuses.

Students and teachers at T.A. Thompson Junior High School, where repairs are still ongoing, are now using the University of The Bahamas campus to facilitate in-person classes.

Hanna-Martin said the school is still using a hybrid system due to space limitations.

“Today was the first day grade seven attended,” she said.

“I’m told it was a beautiful transition and over the next several weeks we will be in a hybrid model at UB because of the space challenges. Hopefully they’ll be back in school.

“We have made tremendous strides in getting children back in school.

“…We are getting to a level of normalcy in social relations and in education.”

Director of Education Marcellus Taylor said that in the weeks since students and teachers have returned to the classrooms, there have been a few COVID cases, but they were largely contained.