Govt will ask Abaco dome residents to vacate

The domes at the government’s Family Relief Center in Spring City, Abaco. TRAVIS CARTWRIGHT-CARROLL

Minister of Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis said individuals occupying the domes in Spring City, Abaco, will soon be given notice to vacate those structures.

However, she said the government will assist in relocating all of the dome residents.

“We assessed the Spring City dome site and it was determined that many of the people occupying the domes could be moved because their placement there was not hurricane related,” she said as she contributed to debate on the 2022/23 budget.

“I’m advised that shortly we will be given notice of a deadline for all persons there to vacate.

The domes were intended as a temporary housing solution. Their suitability and utility has long passed.

“We looked at the conditions that many people are living in and it is deplorable.”

She said several of the domes have mold due to lack of proper ventilation.

The minister added that a housing solution is being addressed.

“So, we will be able to accommodate moving these people in a more suitable location. I want to be clear that this Davis administration will not put people out heartlessly.”

She said her ministry is partnering with the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development to provide solutions to assist in relocating those who are staying in domes.”

Eventually, she said the government wants to use to land to build low cost homes.

The domes were erected following the passage of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that decimated portions of Abaco and Grand Bahama in September 2019.

Following the storm, then-Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced the establishment of temporary housing in the form of dome-like structures.

Officials said there are 39 domes installed in Spring City.

