Govt will ensure tax burden is equitable, says Halkitis

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said on Thursday that the government, in its upcoming budget cycle, will seek to ensure that the tax burden on the Bahamian people is equitable and that people are charged based on their means and their ability to pay.

Halkitis made the remarks while a panelist on the Organization for Responsible Governance’s Economic Round Table forum.

He added that the government also has to ensure that taxes are predictable for both the tax payers and the government “so we don’t have these wide swings in revenue that limit your ability to plan and that support economic growth”.

Halkitis said the government will be focused on economic growth in the upcoming 2022/2023 budget cycle, as the country continues to face residual economic pressure from Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic, and new pressures brought on by Russia’s War with Ukraine.

He explained that the move to quicken economic diversification will likely come from expanding untapped tourism niches and ensuring the Family Islands are included.

“I believe that in the short term the key to economic diversification is to deepen the linkages to the tourism sector, diversify geographically to the islands,” said Halkitis.

“Also, make sure that our family island economies are strengthened and in doing that, develop and strengthen our revenue collection system.”

Noted Caribbean economist Marla Dukharan, who was also a panelist at the Economic Round Table, said during her presentation that while the government seems to be on the right path to correcting an economy set askew by the pandemic, hurricane and war, many of the government’s course-correcting initiatives should have been in place since 2020 or 2021. She acknowledged that the present government has only been in power since September.

“It’s probably going to take a little bit longer for these initiatives to bear fruit given the challenges we’re facing,” said Dukharan.

“One of the things I know that people talk about now is how are governments going to prioritize social support versus trying to generate growth.”

She explained that governments in this region are not great at creating growth because much of what is consumed in countries like The Bahamas is not created locally.

“Because we import roughly 90 percent of what we consume in the region, when the government spends more – and generally we think the government spends more – the GDP [gross domestic product] will expand, but the more that the government spends, what that does is it actually generates an impetus to import; and so the more government spends, even on construction and public investments and infrastructure, there is generally a high import component to that,” she said.

“And so that idea of government spending creating growth works in other economies, certainly advanced economies where there is significant domestic production and significant satisfaction of consumer demand domestically. We don’t have that and so, when governments spend more the problem is that it creates more imports.

“The way that governments really should and can promote growth in these economies – and The Bahamas is included – we need ease of doing business and we need private sector-led growth.”

Dukharan added that the government must continue to focus on transparency and express to the public how they have fared on the execution of their fiscal plan. She also contended that the government must focus on developing a sovereign wealth fund in order to guard against future crises.