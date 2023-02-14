Govt will monitor impact of VAT policy on health insurance

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said yesterday that the government is not interested in “declaring war” on any industry in the country, as lawmakers continue to contend with the insurance sector’s strong opposition to a shift in policy which places on consumers the burden of value-added tax (VAT) on health insurance claims. Health insurers claim this will cause healthcare seekers’ costs to increase.

Halkitis said the government will monitor whether the change – expected to take place on April 1 – will become a financial burden on the public. He was speaking about the issue during an appearance on Morning Blend Business on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM. Halkitis insisted that while there is contention on the issue, the government is only seeking to bring the insurance sector in line with the law.

He added that while insurers are insisting that the policy shift that will cause those in need of healthcare services much more money, the government does not see things the same way.

“This is not an attack, this is not the imposition of a new tax or additional VAT,” said Halkitis.

“This is just the enforcement of the

provision that VAT paid to service providers should not

be treated as an input.

“That is the way the law is written. That is a the way the rules are written, and so that is what will be in effect from April 1st.”

He added: “We don’t know that it will be a burden.”

While insurance companies once shared the cost of VAT on healthcare services with the insured person, in April the VAT responsibility will solely belong to the healthcare seeker.

Halkitis explained that he is not aware that the VAT split would change, only that the insurance company will no longer be able to claim the VAT paid on behalf of the healthcare recipient as an input, and thus will no longer attain a refund from government on that VAT.

He explained that there is a body that regulates the insurance industry and a commission to protect consumers.

“We don’t think they should [change their policy of paying VAT] because we have an Insurance Commission that regulates the insurance industry,” said Halkitis.

“We have a Consumer Protection Commission that protects the rights of consumers. And so we’ll be monitoring what’s going on.

“I think the government has done a tremendous act of goodwill by not seeking to go back and claim the taxes that were not rightfully remitted, which we would be perfectly within our right to do.

“Moving forward, the stance that we’re taking is goodwill. And I think we should move forward and not seek to unnecessarily alarm the public, and then secondly put a further burden on them.”

Halkitis said there are currently no discussions on removing VAT on healthcare altogether.