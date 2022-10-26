Govt will not be heavy handed with penalties to retailers just yet, insists Halkitis

Retailers are expected to have the government’s recommended margin adjustments in place by the first of November, giving the sector two weeks to implement the changes in their stores, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis told the media yesterday.

He said the body representing retailers wrote to government asking for the time to implement the changes to the new items government has added to its list of price controlled goods.

“We have amended the orders and we have not gone into full enforcement of the orders as yet. In our meeting with the retail grocers last week on Monday – and as well we had a meeting with pharmacy retailers and pharmaceutical wholesalers this past Friday – they expressed similar sentiments about the notice and are being given an opportunity to make the adjustment,” said Halkitis.

“Of course they did not agree with the new margins, but we stressed to them this is a temporary measure in the first instance, that we will review afterwards and we are committed to looking at other things that impact their business. What we have agreed… the retailers did ask for an extension to the 28th, which is this Friday, in order to get to us some suggestions on how we can achieve what we’re trying to achieve, that is, bringing down prices.”

Halkitis said while enforcement officers will be out after the first of next month to ensure that the new margins have been implemented, he insisted that the government will not be heavy handed with penalties just yet.

“The idea is we’re not coming down with a heavy hand, so to speak, with a sledge hammer, but we just want to ensure that the regulations are being met,”he said.

Halkitis said the government is sympathetic to the complaints posed by the retailers, but he insisted that this is the best course of action to beat back the hardships that are being caused by inflation.

“We understand everything that the businesses have told us about the potential impact on their bottom line and the costs and how it’s affecting everybody, but what we stressed as well is that the government has made some efforts on its behalf and this is an effort to ensure the things we are doing trickle down,” he said.