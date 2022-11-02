‘Govt won’t accept violation of  law’

After pharmacies across the country closed their doors yesterday in objection to the government’s decision to enforce the reduction of the profit margin on price-controlled drugs, the two sides agreed to meet today, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis confirmed, but stressed the Davis administration will not tolerate these business people violating the law which is in effect.

The Nassau Guardian understands that the government agreed to a meeting with the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association (BPA) on the condition that pharmacies reopen.

Pharmacies are expected to reopen today. Some reopened yesterday.

Halkitis said yesterday the closure of pharmacies was “totally unexpected” and “without notice”.

“The government is not resiling from its position,” he said outside Cabinet.

“… People who have not implemented it completely, we are prepared to work with them, but we are not prepared to continence this blatant disregard for the law of the country.”

On October 11, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced changes to price control items, including the reduction of the profit margin on price-controlled drugs, “providing additional relief to Bahamians” and the addition of 38 categories of items to price control.

The changes took effect on October 17.

However, the government delayed enforcement after the BPA and the Retail Grocers’ Association raised concerns over the changes.

Both associations sent proposals to the government and received no response. Furthermore, the government announced that enforcement of the new changes would start on November 1.

In response, pharmacies across the country closed their doors yesterday.

The Retail Grocers’ Association said because it had no conclusive response from the government to its proposals, “all prices shall remain unchanged until the conclusion of the ongoing consultative process”.

Members of the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association gathered outside the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday morning in an attempt to meet with the prime minister. However, BPA President Shantia McBride said Cabinet ministers simply walked past them.

McBride said at each stage of the process, the BPA has been “disrespected and bamboozled” by the government.

“We are asking for a response from the prime minister for the pharmaceutical industry,” she said.

“We are asking him to sit with us, not just to say what will be amended but now to start consultation with us.”

She added, “We closed our doors [so as] not to be in breach of the amendment. When we met with Minister Halkitis we were under the assumption that now our consultation period begins. Two working days later he came back and stated to the public that he’s enforcing this amendment November 1.

“At that time our recommendations did not even reach the government yet.”

The BPA submitted its proposal on October 27.

Halkitis said yesterday the government never intended to freeze enforcement.

“We do not expect this issue of consultation to be used as a means of delaying and stalling government action,” he said.

Halkitis added, “We never said that we would stop.

“We are in discussions. We’ve met with them. They’ve sent us some proposals; we will answer them on some of the issues.

“But that does not mean we stop or we freeze because that is the danger when we use that word consultation and you see what happens. You get in this seemingly endless back and forth and then you have people going to newspapers saying, ‘We will disregard the law’.

“We will not tolerate people disregarding the law.”

Halkitis said the government is reviewing the BPA’s proposal.

“There are some points in there that we want to discuss with them further,” he said.

“That does not preclude implementation of the amendments. We expect the amendments to be implemented.”

The Guardian told Halkitis that members of the BPA were outside OPM and asked if he would meet with them.

He replied, “Cabinet is today. We are about to walk in now. I think the best bet is for them to go to their stores, open their stores, and provide the service to the public. We are not unreasonable.

“We are not unique in terms of being buffeted by inflation.

“Consumers have taken it on the chin. The government has done its part, we believe, by reducing customs duties, and eliminating customs.

“We got to this point because we have yet to see those savings passed down to the public. This is an effort to do that.

“This is one tool in our toolkit. We believe that we are being reasonable.

“We have foregone enforcement for a couple of weeks. We believe that the right stance is to begin to implement … but to take this issue that we are not compliant at all and we are freezing, that is not tenable and something we are not willing to accept.”