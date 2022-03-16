Govt working on ‘human rights bills’

The Cabinet will review proposed legislation that aim to criminalize marital rape and bring gender equality to The Bahamas’ citizenship laws, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said yesterday, adding that Cabinet will make a decision on which of the more than 20 amended and new pieces of legislation to move forward with.

Pinder said the Davis administration wants ensure The Bahamas meets its agreed commitments under United Nations conventions.

“Some has to do with immigration matters — to create equal[ity] with men and women — pursuant to the constitutional reforms that failed,” he told reporters before the weekly Cabinet meeting.

“And so, some of the recommendations will do that legislation for example. Others have to do with matters of good governance — ombudsman, Freedom of Information Act. And then others have to do with gender-based violence matters.

“Within that suite of recommended legislation are matters related to gender-based violence, matters related to marital rape, matters related to juvenile offenses, for example. So it’s involved in an all-encompassing suite of legislation which is a human rights legislative agenda which has been formulated.”

Pinder said the issue of asylum will also be addressed.

“It’s an all-encompassing new piece of legislation that the former administration had worked on,” he said.

“We’ve taken a look at it. We refined it and we provided some different options on how we might want to implement it to go to Cabinet.

Pinder said Cabinet paper was prepared on the package of proposed legislative changes.

He said the public will be consulted once the it goes before Cabinet.

Pinder said the government is attempting to meet international commitments before going before the United Nations Human Rights Council in February 2023.

“There were a series of recommendations that were committed to,” Pinder said.

“Unfortunately, from 2018 until the end of the administration prior, none of those commitments were followed through on. These are commitments of a government that are made to the United Nations and to other governments.

“So what we have done is we have compiled a list and analysis for a suite of legislation that is going to be required to meet our obligations on human rights matters. It’s rather all-encompassing and really broad base.”

Last month, the government held a National Gender-Based Violence Discriminatory Law Review Forum. Participants of the forum recommended the criminalization of marital rape, legalization of abortion and decriminalization of sex work.

Pinder said there are no proposals being put forward to legalize prostitution.

When asked if the government is moving towards criminalizing marital rape, he replied, “It’s safe to say the Davis administration is looking at all of our international human rights obligations [and] that is one of them with a mind to becoming complaint with the United Nations requirements.”

Last week, while speaking in Parliament, Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe said the attorney general was working on “significant” gender equality legislation that will soon come before Parliament.

He said the legislation will address how The Bahamas moves forward with human rights issues.

“Gender equality will certainly be amongst the legislative changes that we hope to make to this Parliament and to this country,” Pinder said

The issue of gender-based violence is widely condemned in The Bahamas.

However, some aspects of it, such as marital rape, remain controversial.

As a result, successive governments have shied away from addressing these issues.

In 2018, United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women Dubravka Simonovic said The Bahamas had failed to comply with the UN’s Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women as it has failed to criminalize all forms of marital rape.

The Bahamas ratified the convention in October 1993.

In 2018, during an appearance before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, then-Attorney General Carl Bethel said the government intended to criminalize marital rape.

The Davis administration had shied away from committing to criminalizing marital rape.

Prime Minister Philip Davis previously told this newspaper that criminalizing marital rape was not a priority for the Davis administration, but softened his position, declaring that “rape is rape” and saying there is a need for a national discussion on the issue.