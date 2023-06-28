GPBA fires back

A day after Prime Minister Philip Davis announced in Parliament the government is going after the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) for monies he said are owed to the Public Treasury, GBPA fired back in a strongly worded statement, saying it contests the Davis administration’s claim, and accusing the government of being in breach of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement (HCA), which “has held Freeport back”.

The GBPA said it felt the need to respond to licensees, residents and foreign direct investors as they have raised “significant concerns” about the uncertainty created by the prime minister’s comments.

Speaking during the wrap up of the budget debate in the House of Assembly on Monday, Davis said, “It is important to note that section 1(5) of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement specifies that costs borne by the government for certain activities and services provided are to be reimbursed by the Grand Bahama Port Authority for amounts in excess of customs duties and emergency taxes collected.

“My government has begun to invoice the Port Authority for these reimbursable expenses, as calculated by an independent accountancy firm.

“To date, the Port Authority has not provided reimbursement in connection with any of these invoices.”

But the Port – which is the municipal authority in Freeport established under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement in 1955 – said, “The Hawksbill Creek Agreement (HCA) contains commitments on the part of both GBPA and The Bahamas Government.

“The projects mentioned by the prime minister yesterday, specifically healthcare, education, the airport, and the Grand Lucayan hotel, are actually government commitments – not GBPA commitments under the HCA,” the Port said.

“Further, government’s claims under clause 1(5) of the HCA are contested. GBPA is yet to be satisfied that the government’s purported claims, which have lain dormant for more than 50 years, are justified and supported by credible evidence. They are, however, being reviewed and will be fully addressed.

“We would add, however, that the claims under this clause, which has not been amended since 1965, when Freeport was in its infancy, have little relevance today.

“At the time, government merely collected excise tax. Today, they extract a multitude of additional taxes which include, but are not limited to, cruise and airport passenger taxes, environmental taxes, road taxes, room taxes, as well as import/export duty and VAT, to name but a few.”

The Port also said, “It is also an anomaly to ask the GBPA to fund the Ministry of Grand Bahama.

“The fact of the matter is, Freeport has always been, and continues to be, a net contributor to The Bahamas treasury, despite the increased government imposed bureaucracy and red tape, in breach of the HCA, which has held Freeport back.”

GBPA said it remains focused on advancing the economic and social development of Freeport, despite these challenges.

“The licensees and residents of Freeport, however, also deserve a ‘new day’, where government and GBPA are working together, positively, to propel Freeport’s economy forward and ensure a positive future for all residents and licensees. The HCA’s huge potential can only be achieved if government is willing to work collaboratively with GBPA,” the Port said.

The new statement from the GBPA is the latest indication of rising tensions with the government.

On Monday, Davis said in the House of Assembly – as he did on May 31 during his Budget Communication – that last year, Grand Bahama lost nine percent of its GDP and is continuing to lose more.

“Our position is clear: the Port Authority under its present structure is not realizing Freeport’s enormous potential; the status quo is not working, and the people of Grand Bahama deserve better,” the prime minister said.

Under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, the Port Authority is obligated to provide infrastructure in Freeport.

It is responsible for constructing and administering the Port area and licensing businesses in exchange for various tax exemptions.

Davis said there has to be a serious “conversation in this country about the best way forward”.

“I am of the belief that the GBPA needs a management and governance change in order to realize real growth and opportunities in Grand Bahama,” he said.

“Over the years, it was the government that has been doing the work of the Port Authority. We have been attracting the investors. We have been investing in Grand Bahama.

“So, we have to have a conversation about the relevance of the Port. It may still be relevant.

“So, we are open to a range of different possibilities. And we are committed to consulting with the people of Grand Bahama and the licensees of Freeport to determine their outlook and views.”