Grace Community Church responds to UB on Pride Week

Dear Editor,



We were deeply saddened and disappointed by the statements offered by the Office of University Relations concerning the Bahamas Christian Council’s appeal “to cancel the hosting of this event by this special interest group and return the university back to the basic tenets of standard education and the decency of higher learning”.

The university’s response to this reasonable appeal states that as “the national tertiary institution, as it carries out its fiat, among other things, to encourage our students (and all Bahamians) to … exercise critical thinking”; it was rejecting the appeal of the Bahamas Christian Council.

Further, the release stated that since it was established by the University of The Bahamas Act of 2016, the university was to “be free from undue influence from political, religious, or other external bodies and shall protect the institution from such influence”.

I. Critical thinking not required, only groupthink allowed and tolerated

The university should be aware that this conversation is not being held in a vacuum where glib Orwellian doublespeak comments can be given to quell the masses. No, we have all seen previews around the world of this unfolding LGBTQ agenda and what it leads to.

Let us list some examples.

(1) The SOGI curriculum teaching children about sex and sexual orientation in elementary schools has finally produced a backlash in Canada, where Muslims, Christian, Buddhists, Sikhs as well as disgruntled members of the LGBTQ community (who believe they have gone too far) are marching across the Canadian providences to protest the SOGI curriculum, saying “Get your hands off our children”, and “education not indoctrination”.

And despite gay activists’ claims that they are not trying to convert children, the chant frequently heard at Pride parades is “We are here, we’re queer, we are coming for your children”.

And if that were not enough evidence to alert the university that they are being naive concerning the intent of sections of the LGBTQ movement, the San Francisco Men’s Gay Choir sings “We’ll convert your children”.

(2) Then there is the mutilation of children through surgery, with the removal of breast and genitalia, and the giving of puberty blockers to minors. The stories of the growing legion of detransitioners (young adults who did the surgeries) are heartbreaking.

Language is used to mask the truth, just as partial birth abortion is renamed “reproductive health care”, the mutilation of children through mastectomies and the removal of male genitalia is called “gender affirming care”.

(3) Drag Queen story hour in libraries and schools around Canada and the US, with mentally ill men prancing around in skimpy clothes, gyrating in front of impressionable children. Is this the “critical thinking” UB is hoping to achieve in their library?

(4) The destruction of women’s sports, where mediocre men transition to “women” with devastating consequences for real women in boxing, mixed martial arts, tennis, track and field. We could give story after story but that would extend the article too much.

This ideology has women losing medals, awards, sponsorships and scholarships. Your little girl and my little girl have nothing to gain and everything to lose while UB is supposedly creating a climate where “our national spirit will be enriched and developed” by this inclusive philosophy.

This seems absolutely counter-productive to UB’s declared statement to produce “diverse academic programs, research engagements, athletics and leadership development experiences [to] equip our students to become global citizens in a dynamic world”.

(5) Safe places for battered women carved out by women’s groups after decades of struggle are now being traumatized by these “trans-women” (men with “gender dysphoria”), while women are being raped in women’s prison by “trans-women” with fully working male genitalia.

(6) Because it does not fit the narrative, the movement denies how destructive same-sex relationships are physically and medically, and that it is the most violent of all relationships. Will UB explore this aspect or ignore it so as not to offend the movement?

(7) It is also a political ideology promoted with a religious devotion that refuses and cancels any narrative but the official narrative. It is an ideology devoid of reason, where feelings trump facts, science and biology. What else explains Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson who at the time of being vetted for the US Supreme Court, did not know what a woman is because “she is not a biologist“?

II. To promote the LGBTQ narrative is to see the demise of free speech, parental rights and freedom of religion.

In California State Assembly, they passed a Bill (AB 957) where parents must affirm a child’s chosen gender or be deemed unfit to parent that child.

In some cities, children can transition and the parents don’t have to be told. And in one case, a father was jailed for not affirming his child’s new gender.

Are these the kinds of seismic changes UB is attempting to bring about in its desire to be “a beacon for national transformation”?

Even gays, lesbians and bisexuals are tired of the tyranny and radical behavior associated with the movement, especially the sexualization of minors, but it would seem that UB is okay with this?

Let us state categorically that rights should be based on purpose and design, not desire!

It is one thing to allow behavior that is considered universally inappropriate (like adultery) but quite another to promote it. To promote adultery is to destroy marriage.

To promote/teach/endorse the LGBTQ agenda, however, is to spread chaos and confusion and bring about the demise of freedom of speech, religion and parental rights as we see taking place around the world.

Once an LGBTQ philosophy takes hold in a community/society one can expect to see men walking buck naked in the streets in front of children during their Pride parades.

African nations have seen the writing on the wall and they have declared that they will not be bullied or bribed into accepting the LGBTQ lifestyle as they have their own national issues and concerns that they are dealing with.

III. Rather than being free of undue political influence, UB is actually a pawn of the biggest political group of them all.

With these things listed above being a reality that we are watching unfold in real time, can the University of The Bahamas really and truly stand by their naive mandate that “our national spirit will be enriched and developed, as people with differing views engage in civil discourse and our students and citizens develop a better understanding of different viewpoints”? I think not!

We reiterate the Bahamas Christian Council’s appeal to have UB distance itself from this event and from the agenda all together, and we call on our politicians to look into this matter of LGBTQ indoctrination happening in our tertiary institution of higher learning.

Our taxpayer dollars should not be utilized to finance, teach and promote the ideals of a special interest grouping, whose practices and ideals are counter to the building and flourishing of Bahamian society.



— Pastor Lyall Bethel

On behalf of Grace Community Church