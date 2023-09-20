Grand Bahama Academy student celebrated as new junior minister of tourism

Sudents and staff at the Grand Bahama Academy of Seventh-Day Adventist cheered and applauded when their classmate Layla Leathen was named the 2023 Junior Minister of Tourism during a Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation ceremony last week.

Leathen fought for her title in May during The Bahamas 2023 Junior Minister of Tourism Speech Competition against 13 other students from various islands.

Her parents, Deathra and Marvin Leathen, were overjoyed stating that they were proud of their daughter’s resolve, noting that she took part in the competition while studying for and undergoing her Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education and end-of-term exams.

Winning the competition also won Leathen the Patrick S. Bain Scholarship and the opportunity to represent the country at the Caribbean Tourism Youth Congress, an initiative and competition for youth leaders to research, present, and discuss innovations in tourism, to be held in Turks and Caicos on October 13.

Ministry of Tourism Deputy Director General Kenneth Romer told Leathen, “I want to remind you that the army of tourism professionals stand behind you. Your parents stand behind you. Remember, Parliament stands behind you. Your teachers stand behind you. And yes, the entire Bahamas stands behind you.”

In an address to the crowd, Leathen said, “I vow to leave a lasting impact on the youth of this country, a legacy that will be continued for many generations to come.”