Grand Bahama collects most gold; NP wins most medals

The sixth edition of the Bahamas Games came to a close on Saturday after nine days of competition with softball, basketball, track and field, boxing and opti sailing wrapping up competition as the final medal count got tallied. There was not an overall winner, but individual sports winners.

The games made a return for the first time since 2001, and the next edition of the games is set for 2026.

The Grand Bahama Lucayans finished with 191 total medals – the second most. However, they finished with the most gold medals – 91. The Lucayans opened the games with a whopping 62 gold medals in swimming and never looked back. They also had 59 silver and 41 bronze medals. The New Providence Buccaneers finished with the second most gold medals with 77. They finished with the most total medals with 211. The Buccaneers finished with 74 silver and 60 bronze medals. Rounding out the top three positions was the Andros Chiccharnies who captured 25 gold, 31 silver and 27 bronze medals for a total of 83 medals.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg said that he was impressed with how many different islands won the various sports disciplines. He admitted that there were some loose ends that they were able to tighten up but he was glad to see the country unite.

“What most highlighted for me was when you look at Andros winning golf, Long Island winning sailing, Grand Bahama winning swimming, New Providence winning track and field, Exuma and Ragged Island women winning basketball and Eleuthera men winning basketball, so the talent was so spread out that each island victory is what we want to highlight with all these games and not so much the overall winner. Each island was successful to be able to pull off something … that’s what I’m appreciative of, and the joy and excitement of these athletes, coaches and even the fans faces just to see their family members play, who they would have not seen play in a long time now gathered here on the island of New Providence for the Bahamas Games,” Bowleg said.

Like the minister mentioned, the success was shared all around. New Providence won titles in men and women’s soccer, baseball, men’s volleyball, cycling and opti sailing. Grand Bahama won titles in swimming, women’s softball and boxing. Long Island won all three classes in sailing. Eleuthera took home titles in men’s softball and men’s basketball. Andros prevailed in tennis and golf. Columbus Isles was victorious in women’s volleyball and Exuma and Ragged Island won the gold medal in women’s basketball.

In track and field, the Buccaneers secured 28 gold, 12 silver and 18 bronze medals to finish with 58 total medals. The Lucayans finished with 14 gold medals, 13 silver medals and five bronze medals. They finished with 32 medals in track and field. The Chiccharnies had a strong showing with 34 total medals in track and field that included 12 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze.

The Lucayans boxed their way to nine gold medals and two silver medals to finish with 11 total medals in that discipline. The Buccaneers finished with eight medals in boxing that included three gold, three silver and two bronze. The MICAL (Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay) Flamingos nabbed two gold medals and two silver medals for a total of four medals in track and field.

The Buccaneers picked up six total medals in the opti sailing discipline. They won three gold and three silver medals. The Chiccharnies sailed away with one gold, one silver and one bronze for a total of three medals. Finishing with three medals too was the Eleuthera Adventurers. They won two silver medals and one bronze.

In the overall medal count, the Columbus Isles Arawaks finished with 21 gold, 20 silver and 37 bronze for a total of 78 medals. Long Island came away with 17 gold, 17 silver and 17 bronze medals to capture 51 medals. The Adventurers won two gold medals on the final night to take their gold medal tally to eight. They also won seven silver and 14 bronze, totaling 29 medals. The Flamingos had 23 medals overall – six gold, seven silver and 10 bronze. The Exuma and Ragged Island Navigators finished with 30 total medals – four gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze. The Bimini and Berry Islands Marlins secured four medals – three gold and one silver. The Abaco Survivors came away with one gold medal but won nine silver and five bronze medals. They finished with 15 total medals.