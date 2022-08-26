Grand Bahama launches Restaurant Fest: 10 restaurants feature special prix fixe menus

Grand Bahama restaurants are bringing flavor and culinary flair to diners with the launch of “GBI Restaurant Fest”.

Menu item from Dolphin Cove. PHOTOS: POINCIANA PUBLIC RELATIONS

Out Da Sea, Ocean Blue, Margarita Villa Sand Bar, Dolphin Cove, the Garden Cafe, Upstairs on the Bay, the Green Gamut Bistro, Flying Fish Gastro Pub, Taino By The Sea Restaurant and Seagrape Grille will all feature prix fixe menus inclusive of an appetizer, entree, and dessert for one set price, during the two-week event.

Restaurant Fest is intended to give food lovers a taste of the island’s culinary scene by highlighting the diverse range of options to be enjoyed.

“There is no shortage of amazing food on Grand Bahama” said Carmel Churchill of Doncar Hospitality Management representing the Grand Bahama Island Promotions Board. “From West End to East End and every point in between, you can enjoy authentic Bahamian cuisine, the island’s unique Smith’s Point Fish Fry, fine dining or a casual beachfront meal. We hope that the Restaurant Fest will showcase the flavorful food that can be enjoyed here. We also wanted to make it as easy as possible for visitors and residents to try something new.”

Menu item from The Green Gamut.

The Restaurant Fest, which is being hosted by the Grand Bahama Island Promotions Board, ends on August 29, but Churchill said that there are more exciting cultural and culinary events on the way. They are gearing up to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Smith’s Point Fish Fry.