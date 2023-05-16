Grand Bahama resilience draws international attention

More than 70 investors from the United States, Canada, Europe and Latin America gathered at Pelican Bay Resort for a three-day conference focusing on conservation and investment opportunities on Grand Bahama.

The conference, part of the Forum for Impact Americas (FFI), organized by the Forum Club, was founded in 2020 in the UK with the aim of bringing together investors and government leaders in areas of the planet that appear to offer promising opportunities for companies seeking financial return with positive and sustainable environmental and social impact.

FFI’s co-founder Michael Meehan said Grand Bahama was chosen for the forum not only because of the potential for investment in the region, but also because it is an economy that is bouncing back.

“All of the elements are here to be able to significantly de-risk large projects for investors,” said Meehan.

“So, having … the government, individual investors, entrepreneurs, [and] impact hubs in the region all makes it an interesting place for us to be.”

The conference follows a similar one held in Nassau last year, and Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Director Rupert Hayward said he felt it was important to bring it to Grand Bahama.

“Last year, in Nassau, I spoke about all the projects that the Blue Action Lab was doing in Grand Bahama to create a climate-resilient future for low-lying coastal communities like ours,” Hayward said.

“These include coral restoration, mangrove restoration, conch aquaculture, circular economy waste-to-energy and the Weller Six Senses sustainable development. We all felt that actually seeing these projects in place would be more powerful than just speaking about them. Grand Bahama is a hub for sustainability now.”

Hayward stressed that having Grand Bahama at the forefront of conservation and investment discussions is noteworthy.

“For an island nation that is definitely suffering the effects of climate change and big storms to be right at the center of the conversation … is huge for us,” said Hayward.

“It was wonderful to see Grand Bahama at the forefront of the sustainable development conversations and to show the world all the amazing work that is happening in Grand Bahama.”

During the three days, delegates participated in discussions with Hayward and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, among others.

Moxey said forums like these provide the government and stakeholders an opportunity to share ideas and learn from one another.

“As Bahamians, we have been reminded in recent times of the fragility of the environment, the importance of conservation and resilience, and the need to embrace innovation and investments,” said Moxey.

“We are at a crossroads where the choices we make will determine the future of our island and our people; therefore, we must be open to ideas that will create solutions and build a future that our people deserve.”

The delegates visited Coral Vita and the Garden of the Groves, and accompanied Ann Marie Davis, wife of Prime Minister Philip Davis, to Ole Freetown Farm, East Grand Bahama, to plant one of 50 breadfruit trees donated to owners of the farm, Sissel and George Johnson.