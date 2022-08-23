Grand Bahama to get direct airlift from Raleigh, North Carolina through Bahamasair

Bahamasair will begin a non-stop flight from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina to Grand Bahama International Airport, with continuing service to Nassau, in November, Bahamasair Chairman Anthony Kikivarakis confirmed to Guardian Business yesterday.

WRAL.com reported on its website that The Bahamas will only be RDU’s seventh international destination and Bahamasair its 14th airline.

According to the news site, Bahamasair will fly from Raleigh on Thursdays and Sundays starting November 17.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Michael Landguth called The Bahamas one of RDU users’ favorite destinations.

“The direct flight is less than two hours and makes for a picture-perfect getaway,” said Landguth.

The Bahamas joins London, Paris and Reykjavik in the list of international destinations serviced by RDU.

Less than a month and a half ago, Bahamasair relaunched its weekly non-stop flights from Grand Bahama to Orlando, kicking off a limited-time schedule that ends next month.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said in a statement in July that Florida continues to be a priority market for The Bahamas.

The government has been working on getting more airlift into both Grand Bahama and Nassau, with Grand Bahama being a critical destination given the hardship the island continues to face since Hurricane Dorian ravaged parts of the island.

The government has also been working to improve Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA), which it now owns and is hoping to redevelop in the near future.

It was announced on Sunday that the government appointed a seven-member board of directors for a newly established Freeport Airport Development Company (FAD), which will oversee the development of a new GBIA.

The Davis administration purchased GBIA from Hutchison Whampoa last year, unconvinced the previous owners would invest the necessary capital to rebuild the facility after it sustained an estimated $60 million in damage during Dorian.