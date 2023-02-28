‘Grand life’ highlighted in island’s magazine

A gala at the Manor House, Grand Lucayan resort, marked the Grand Bahama launch of the “Grand Life” magazine.

The 50-page digital magazine premiered in early February, but guests at the reception got their first look at limited print copies, featuring stunning photography of the island’s natural beauty and attractions accompanied by intimate stories about its residents and history.

Ian Rolle, acting chairman of Grand Bahama Island Tourism Promotion Board, recounted how Carmel Churchill, co-editor of the magazine, pitched the idea to the board last year.

“She spoke of a magazine that would captivate the attention of those who love us and wanted to be assured by us that we are still a great destination,” Rolle said.

“We also wanted to inspire new visitors, particularly investors and, of course, our residents to love Grand Bahama again.

“We needed something significant to help us tell the story of Grand Bahama Island as we know it, and one that would rally the support of residents. This magazine has met those expectations and we are looking forward to exceeding them.”

Within the first two hours of the soft digital launch, over 395 media outlets picked up the story reaching a potential audience globally of 173 million viewers.

“The goal of Grand Life magazine is to tell captivating stories about the real Grand Bahama and share a bit of the wonderful adventures that the island has to offer,” said Churchill.

She noted that the magazine is a full-length publication that is shared in print and digital format. Individuals wishing to access a digital copy of the magazine may do so at grandbahamavacations.com.

Churchill explained that the magazine’s publications will be more digital than print, with the hard copies getting into the hands of sales and trade professionals.

“In addition to providing an engaging and captivating glimpse into Grand Bahama Island, the publication can also be used as a powerful sales tool for travel professionals who are introducing potential visitors and investors to the island,” she said.

The Grand Life launch journey will continue at the international travel show, ITB (Internationale Tourismus Börse) Berlin, during March 7-9.

The ITB is the world’s leading travel trade show, which welcomes around 10,000 exhibitors from more than 180 countries and regions each year.

“The German adaptation is in the works and will be released at The Bahamas’ booth, in Berlin, where Grand Bahama Island will be on display along with the Islands of The Bahamas and other trade partners,” Churchill said.

“This first edition has the endorsements of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper, and a welcoming message from our Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey.

“It also features stories about local restaurants, like Out Da Sea Bar & Grille, Flying Fish Gastro Bar and Dolphin Cove Club House, and the island’s oldest and largest ground transportation provider, tour operator, H. Forbes Charter.”

The inaugural issue includes unique finds on the island, such as pickled conch salad in West End at Shabo and Sherry’s Conch Stand and the Fish Fry in Smith’s Point, which is the original Fish Fry in The Bahamas.

In addition to the stories of discovering hidden treasures of the island, Grand Life also highlights community concerns that affect the visitors’ experience.

“Stray dogs are an issue that we face here on the island and we have many visitors [who] are animal lovers and want to assist with highlighting the efforts to control the problem. We found a very interesting story to convey this message – ‘A Potcake Love Story.’

“Thanks to a loving family we know well, and to Tip Burrows and her team at the Grand Bahama Humane Society, that story is being told in the Grand Life.”

Churchill said all of the stories could not fit in the first edition of the magazine, which was set to be an annual publication.

This year, three publications will be printed – in April and a Christmas/December edition.

“We hope that you enjoy this first edition of the Grand Life, and we will have many more exciting adventures in the second issue, which will be released in April,” said Churchill.

Currently, the Grand Life magazine has a reach of just over 500,000 readers.

Churchill said, “With the assistance of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation communications team, we have been able to increase our reach beyond expectations.”

Nikia Wells, the other co-editor, who was unable to attend the event, said in a video message, “It has truly been a labor of love working on this project with Carmel.

“As a native Grand Bahamian, I know that there are so many diverse and authentic stories to be told, from the culture of West End to the beauty and agriculture of eastern Grand Bahama, and every point in between.

“So, we are just very excited to tell the authentic, rich and diverse stories the island has to offer. I hope you enjoy this first issue and we look forward to giving more stories about Grand Bahama.”