Grand Lucayan buyer ‘by end of month’

The government intends to choose a buyer for Grand Lucayan resort on Grand Bahama by the end of the month, Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday, adding that redevelopment of the property could employ as many as 1,000 people.

Cooper said the government is reviewing three substantial offers from potential buyers.

He said any of the offers would be “acceptable” to the government.

“We are seeking the best outcome for the Bahamian people,” he told reporters before the weekly Cabinet briefing.

“I’ve always said that it will be a combination of the size of the check, the vision for the resort and a shared vision for Grand Bahama. So we’re seeking to find the right partner. We want to get this right. We’re being very deliberate. We’re learning from the mistakes of the previous administration with the last deal that was on the table.

“So we’re going to be very, very deliberate to get a deal that is good for the economy of Grand Bahama and the people of Grand Bahama. I anticipate by the end of April we would have determined the sole candidate that we will advance into an exclusive contract with.”

Cooper said between 500 and 1,000 jobs will be available during the construction phase of the redevelopment.

He said the government expects that phase to take 18 months.

“We are desirous of a phased approach so that we do not lose the rooms that we have at the Lighthouse Point (one of the hotels that make up the property) and we’re able to retain the employment of the persons at the Lighthouse Point while the other stages of the resort [are] being developed,” Cooper said.

“So there are a lot of moving parts. We are still cautiously optimistic about the outcome. But I can tell you we have three bidders and I believe any of those three would be acceptable to the people of The Bahamas, people of Grand Bahama, the government of The Bahamas.”

The government ended its month-long request for proposals last month. Five bidders were invited to present their ideas to the Lucayan Renewal Holdings board on how to transform and redevelop the 740-room resort, Cooper said previously.

The Minnis administration bought the property from Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa in August 2018 for $65 million.

In March 2020, the government signed a heads of agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCCL) and the ITM Group, which promised to invest more than $300 million in the redevelopment of the property, and construction of a cruise port; however, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed and changed the terms of the agreement.

After being elected to office last September, the Davis administration canceled the deal, arguing that it was bad and promised to find a new buyer.

In January, Cooper said the government hoped to sell the resort for $150 million once it secured a buyer.

He said yesterday the Bahamas government has already spent roughly $200 million on the property.

When asked if current offers allow the government to make up its investments since 2018, Cooper replied, “We are going to do our best to ensure that we get the best possible outcome for the Bahamian people.”

He did not indicate whether the current offers exceed $50 million, which was the Minnis administration’s sale price.