Grand Lucayan buyer identified, DPM says

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper yesterday confirmed that the government has identified a buyer for the Grand Lucayan resort on Grand Bahama, but he did not reveal which bidder has been selected.

Cooper, who is also deputy prime minister, said additional details will be provided in “a few days”.

The government ended its month-long request for proposals in March. Five bidders were invited to present their ideas to the Lucayan Renewal Holdings board on how to transform and redevelop the 740-room resort, Cooper said previously.

On April 5, he said the government was reviewing three substantial offers from potential buyers — any of which would be “acceptable”.

“We are seeking the best outcome for the Bahamian people,” Cooper said.

“I’ve always said that it will be a combination of the size of the check, the vision for the resort and a shared vision for Grand Bahama. So, we’re seeking to find the right partner. We want to get this right. We’re being very deliberate. We’re learning from the mistakes of the previous administration with the last deal that was on the table.”

The Minnis administration bought the property from Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa in August 2018 for $65 million.

In March 2020, the government signed a heads of agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCCL) and the ITM Group, which promised to invest more than $300 million in the redevelopment of the property, and construction of a cruise port; however, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed and changed the terms of the agreement.

After being elected to office last September, the Davis administration canceled the deal, arguing that it was bad and promised to find a new buyer.

In January, Cooper said the government hoped to sell the resort for $150 million once it secured a buyer.

He said the government had already spent roughly $200 million on the property.