Grand Lucayan buyer won’t be named until definitive deal sealed

Speaking yesterday about the collapse of the deal he announced in May for the government to sell Grand Lucayan Resort to Electra America Hospitality Ltd. (EAHL) for $100 million, Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the art of making a deal is knowing when to move on, and he indicated the government will not name another buyer for the Freeport property until it actually has a final agreement.

Cooper said Electra consistently asked for more time.

“We cannot continue to delay, delay,” he told reporters ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

“… There [is] credible interest from potential buyers for the resort. We began those conversations.”

Lucayan Renewal Holdings Limited (LRHL), the special purpose vehicle established to sell the property, announced the collapse of the deal in a statement on Monday night.

That statement came six months after the government announced that it had selected Electra as the purchaser and that the developer had committed to a $300 million redevelopment of the resort.

Cooper said in May Electra will create 2,000 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs. He said at the time the government “truly” believed that Electra will be good for Grand Bahama.

Officials said there would be a 60-day due diligence period and a closing within 120 days.

But Lucayan Renewal Holdings made multiple announcements regarding the extension of the due diligence period.

On Monday, Lucayan Renewal said it continues to work toward successfully closing the sale of the resort to secure the best outcome for Grand Bahama and the Bahamian people.

“Electra America Hospitality Ltd. was chosen overall for its vision and experience and evidence of financial backing,” it said.

“EAHL has advised that shifting global capital markets and related inflationary pressures resulted in higher construction costs and costlier access to credit.

“Accordingly, the company had difficulty securing development financing at terms that would allow it to fully execute the vision outlined in its business plan.”

Lucayan Renewal Holdings said discussions are now taking place “with a well-capitalized entity” that has expressed its interest in acquiring the property.

Cooper said yesterday the government will make an announcement revealing the new entity once it has a deal.

“We are going to ensure that we have something definitive to tell before we make further announcements,” he said.

“The reality is that this is a very complex deal in a complex environment. We understand what it takes to make the deal happen. We’ve had a good deal before. We believe we will be able to conclude a deal on the hotel.”

Cooper also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the circumstances on the ground in Grand Bahama.

“We recently had the announcement of the Six Senses Resort – hundreds of millions of dollars being invested in a new development in the island of Grand Bahama. We have another development that we are working on. We have smaller developments in the pipeline,” said Cooper, who is the minister of investments.

“So what I’m saying is, yes, we are committed to making a transaction happen at the Grand Lucayan, but we’re not sitting waiting for it. We are doing things to enhance the economy right now and we are working on other developments for the island of Grand Bahama.”

The Minnis administration bought Grand Lucayan from Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa in August 2018 for $65 million.

In March 2020, the government signed a heads of agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCCL) and the ITM Group, which promised to invest more than $300 million in the redevelopment of the property, and construction of a cruise port; however, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed and changed the terms of the agreement.

After being elected to office in September 2021, the Davis administration canceled the deal, calling it bad and promised to find a new buyer.