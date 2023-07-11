Grants up to $10K for GB businesswomen

Thirteen women have received grants of up to $10,000 from the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to assist with the start-up or expansion of their businesses on Grand Bahama.

The Women Entrepreneur Standalone Grant is one of several initiatives SBDC has offered at various times to entrepreneurs throughout the country, but with a special focus on helping women to gain a stronger foot-hold in the business sector.

On Grand Bahama last week for the grant presentation at the Chamber of Commerce, SBDC’s Director of Client Advisory Services Leo Rolle said that while Bahamian women have made progress in business and entrepreneurship over the last two decades, there is still more to be done.

“The number of businesses owned by women is still considerably lower than those owned by men and, in many instances, women are playing it safe by choosing not to operate in male-dominated industries,” Rolle said.

In April, SBDC conducted a survey to gauge the pulse of women on issues, including gender equality, fear, and the ability of women to navigate their businesses and careers.

“The results of the survey provided much food for thought,” Rolle noted.

He explained that responses came from over 1,200 women throughout the country; 71 percent said they are confident in their professional ability, but only 29 percent believe they have equal access to career advancement opportunities.

“Additionally, 61 percent of women believe they have equal access to entrepreneurial training, while only 35 percent believe they have equal access to entrepreneurial funding,” Rolle said.

“These responses suggest that women perceive that a funding gap exists in entrepreneurship when compared to men.”

Nineteen percent of the women surveyed said they remain optimistic about their ability to make a difference in the economy.

Rolle said the positive attitude needs to be encouraged.

“So, today, we are here to celebrate 13 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, owned by women, that have been approved for the Women Entrepreneurs Standalone Grant and will receive funding of up to $10,000,” he said.

“The purpose of this grant is to ensure that women in The Bahamas are given the opportunity to access much-needed capital and resources to see their businesses through various stages in the entrepreneurial life cycle.”

The 13 women are the owners of businesses ranging from a preschool, a cleaning company, a nail salon to a consulting/training company and a dry goods convenience store.

The Corporate Trainer, one of the businesses given the highest grant amount, opened in 2020 and specializes in customized training and development programs catering to individuals and small businesses.

The company’s education director, Deidre Rose, thanked the SBDC team and its partners, including the Ministry for Grand Bahama and the Grand Bahama Power Company, which gave each recipient a $250 voucher toward their electricity bills.

Saying that the grant was much needed to propel her business to another level, Rose encouraged all entrepreneurs, but especially women, to persevere.

“Many times, I really don’t want to get up and do anything, but I say to myself, ‘If I don’t do it, no one is going to do it for me,’” she said. “So, I continue to push and persevere through the hard times and the good times. Follow your dreams and always consult with God.”

Neat Freak Cleaners Founder and CEO Esther Cooper said she was grateful to be selected from among the more than 1,000 applicants on Grand Bahama alone.

Cooper, who was only recently approved for her business license, added, “This will help my business in so many ways, in purchasing supplies, tools and equipment that I need to use and was unable to afford.

“I really appreciate this investment.”

The owner of Brighter Destiny Christian Preparatory Preschool and Nursery, Kenice Adderley, said the grant provides her facility the opportunity to expand.

Adderley said the preschool and nursery, which was opened in 2018 in the Pyfrom Manor Plaza, West Mall Drive, caters to children ages eight weeks to five years.

“Our preschool operates on the Abeka curriculum; we have our STEM program, foreign language program and music classes,” Adderley said.

The Abeka curriculum is an intensive phonics approach where children learn letter names, sounds, blends and words with the focus on first learning to read.

The math component aims to develop strong skills through a traditional approach to math instruction involving step-by-step, incremental learning, drills, continual review and practice of math facts and mental math work.

“We are also CPR certified. It is an exciting time at Brighter Destiny Christian Preparatory Preschool and Nursery and this grant will go a long way in assisting with furthering our programs,” Adderley said.

Applications for the Women Entrepreneur Standalone grant were accepted over a two-week period in April.

The SBDC’s current initiative is fitness and wellness, offering guaranteed loans and incentives to entrepreneurs in the health, nutrition and fitness sector.

Applications or details of other initiatives are available at www.accessaccelerator.org.