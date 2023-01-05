Funeral Service

For

Granville Joseph Beneby , 70

Affectionately called “Fuzzy”

A resident of George Town, Exuma will be held at St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church, George Town, Exuma, Bahamas, on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:00am. Officiating will be Father Reginald Demeritte Assisted by Other Ministers of Gospel. Interment will follow in St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Cemetery, George Town, Exuma, Bahamas.

He is survived by his loving wife: Sharon Beneby; Daughters: Charmaine, Shakera, Francina and Granika Beneby; Sons: Ryan, Anton and Garfield (Shantia); Step Children: Michaela (Tharives) and Rashad; Grandchildren: Devonneya, Denisha and Deanne Mortimer, Corporal 3918 Dejaun (Antonia) and Javan Davis, Brandon, Phillip, Caleb, Evan Brown and Tenicia; Brothers: Gregory Sr., Tyrone and Derrick Sr. Beneby; Sisters: Audrey, Joan, Rosemary and Severna Beneby; Mother-in-law: Jenniemae Rolle; Father-in-law: David Rolle (deceased); Brothers-in-law: Joan Torres Guevara; Gregory Duncombe Sr., Arnold Penn Jr.; Patrick, Christopher, Brain, Rodger and David Rolle Jr. (Blanca) of Cruise Mexico Franco, Bethel Sr. and Oswald Poitier; Sisters-in-law: Yanisleidi Beneby, Yusnelis Torres Guevara, Antoinette, Rosaline, Paula, Karen Rolle, Bridgette Poitier and Keisha Bethel; Aunts: Pearline Gayle of West Palm Beach, Christine Hepburn and Betty Marshall; Uncle: Elisha Marshall; Numerous Nieces and Nephews: Leading Seaman Taren and Melessa Hanna, Gregory Duncombe Jr., Derrick Jr., DeCarlos Munroe, Cyrus, Cynira, Daniel Mott, Kinyada and Nadia Morris, Leonardo, Devaughn, Wellington Jr. Brittney and Ahmad Ferguson, Osbourne, Candice, Gregory Jr. and Dominique Beneby, Michael Knowles Jr. and Darius Pratt, Antoneia and Cherez Beneby, Michael, Sabria and Sanchez Penn, Jermaine Mitchell, Godfather: Danny Major; Godsister: Shirley Musgrove; Other relatives and friends: The Hon. I. Chester Cooper Deputy Prime Minister, M.P. for The Exumas and Ragged Island, Apostle Brenda and Nehemiah Clarke and members of The Agape Prayer and Deliverance Ministry, Ministry of Education, Principal and staff, Zandy Taylor, The Church of God of Prophecy Family, Frank and Wendy Cartwright, Wendal McGregor and family, CP Morley and family, Michaela and Buzzy, Richard Balfour and family, Walter Vernon Farquharson, Carolyn Ferguson, Dolly Brown, Nicole Davis, Cindy Romer, Leon, Patrice, Rochelle and Renee Mitchell Patsy Bridgewater, Antionette Rolle, Melva Marshall, Andra Major, Sharon Anderson, Diana and Kathleen Saunders, Ernestine Miller, Oriela and Fiona Delancy, Sergeant 1980 Dwayne Delancy, Norman Saunders, Sandra Hanna, Denise Rolle, Mekel Gray, Theresa and Ricardo Capron, Tonya, Tranae, Schernia, Eleisha, Valencia and Elisha Marshall, Donnalee Ferguson, Opheilia Sturrup, Philippa Marshall, Nekera Taylor-Rahming, Nyoka Davis, Dion Deveaux, The Murray, Ingraham, Kelly, Thompson, The Clarke family from the U.S., Pamela Chimento and friends, Anthony Kikivarakis and family, The Community of Rolle Town, The Exuma Community (George Town), Doctors and Nurses of George Town Community Clinic, Doctors and Nurses of Accident and Emergency, Medical Surgical Ward (PMH), and numerous other relatives and friends.

May his sweet soul rest in heavenly peace

Viewing will be held at St Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church, George Town, Exuma on Thursday 5th January – Friday 6th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 7th January, 2023 at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.