Granville Nathaniel Bastian, 58 yrs., a resident of Ponciana Drive & formerly of Millerton, Long Island, died at PMH on April 21, 2022.

He is survived by his wife: Alice Hutchinson-Bastian; 2 sons: Bernado & Alex Bastian; 3 daughters: Alikeither Major, Alicia Bastian & Ashley Williams; 1 brother: Raymond Taylor; 3 sisters: Christine Williams, Sandra Johnson & Barbara Cooper-Bastian; 11 grandchildren: Ashton Rolle, Dwight Miller Jr., Sean McPhee, Kevin Bastian Jr., Troy Knowles, Alex Bastian Jr., B’Jorn Brown Jr., J’Mari Major, Jeremiah Major, Trey Bastian & Kevameesha Cooper & a host of other relatives & friends.