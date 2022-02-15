Great Commission feeling the pinch of rising food prices 

As the impact of rising food prices continues to be felt across The Bahamas, President of Great Commission Ministries (GCM) Bishop Walter Hanchell said yesterday that the organization, which helps to feed and house people in need, is also grappling with increased costs.

“It has affected us because we shop on a regular basis to buy food for our food banks and it seems as though the costs have jumped up about 20 percent,” he said.

“That’s how it feels to us.

“And we feel it, so I can imagine how the average Bahamian feels and, particularly, the poor Bahamians who are in the lower class.

“I don’t know how they can do it with minimum wage because when you go into the food store, you get half a trolly of food and you’re spending $200 to $300. So, if that’s all you make, how are you going to survive?

“It’s hard on the Bahamian people right now.”

Hanchell made the comments after senators from both the government and opposition sides donated funds to GCM to assist with its ongoing efforts.

The Bahamas Agricultural and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) also donated fresh fruits and vegetables.

Hanchell said the past two years have been trying times.

“We are facing a difficult period,” he said.

“For the last two years, we have seen vast increases as a result of COVID and other factors, unemployment and poverty.

“So, we average right now, in our feeding program…we feed about 500 persons a day on average.

“We accommodate homeless mothers along with their children, homeless men, homeless families. We are in the process now of constructing a 100-bed homeless shelter on Carmichael Road that would alleviate the homeless problem in our country.

“It’s going to cost us about $3 million and I know that God will provide that money.”

Hanchell said that while he thanks the government agencies working to address the issue of feeding Bahamians, more attention must be given to the matter.

“We need to inject some more money into this area, because we have too many Bahamians really who are suffering,” he said.

“If you know what I know and see what I would see, you would feel the pain of our people.”

Senator Erecia Hepburn, who is the president of BAMSI, encouraged Bahamians to purchase supplies from BAMSI if they are trying to spend less.

“Our prices are affordable and competitive,” she said.

Hepburn noted that a $20 BAMSI box can supply fruits and vegetables to a family for two weeks.

“We need to encourage our people to know where to shop as well,” she said.

“We have a distribution center.

“…So, you’re getting a $20 box that has a variety each week of different locally grown Bahamian produce.”