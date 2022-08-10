Business

Great start to lobster season, market price strong, says fisheries minister

Photo of Chester Robards Chester Robards Send an email August 10, 2022
370 1 minute read
A fisherman displays his crawfish. FILE

Spiny lobster fisherman do not expect global shipping issues and pricing problems to affect this year’s season, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting told Guardian Business, though he admitted that fuel costs have been a challenge for fishermen.

Sweeting said the season has gotten off to a “great” start, as fishermen continue to monitor the price on the global market.

He explained that there are a number of factors that have contributed to a positive start to the season, including the assistance of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF). 

“The RBDF has continued to perform extremely well in patrolling the waters and we look forward to their continued support to protect the industry,” said Sweeting.

“Protection against foreign poaching has plagued our fisherman for years, and we are finally seeing the benefit in investing in the equipment that is needed to protect our waters.

“The ‘above average’ price of lobster has also played a factor during last season in solidifying a successful season, and it seems to be remaining steady for the start of the season.”

He added that he hopes a settling in the cost of fuel will allay added costs piled on by global inflation.

President of the Bahamas Commercial Fishers Alliance Adrian LaRoda said last year that the COVID-19 pandemic did not have as devastating an impact on the crawfish industry as was projected.

He said sales last year were on par with previous years, given that fishermen were able to make up for lost time with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Bahamian fishers typically capture about 3.5 million pounds of lobster.

Sweeting, who was once a lobster fisherman, said the 2022 season is so far looking like another boon for the sector.

Photo of Chester Robards Chester Robards Send an email August 10, 2022
370 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Chester Robards

Chester Robards

Chester Robards rejoined The Nassau Guardian in November 2017 as a senior business reporter. He has covered myriad topics and events for The Nassau Guardian. Education: Florida International University, BS in Journalism

Related Articles

Photo of PM on Grand Lucayan, GBIA deals: We can walk and chew gum

PM on Grand Lucayan, GBIA deals: We can walk and chew gum

August 10, 2022
Photo of Retail banks are not the problem in small business start-up game, says Bowe

Retail banks are not the problem in small business start-up game, says Bowe

August 10, 2022
Photo of Multimillion-dollar expansion in the works for food and hospitality giant

Multimillion-dollar expansion in the works for food and hospitality giant

August 10, 2022
Photo of CFAL president: Bahamas’ bond performance is not unique

CFAL president: Bahamas’ bond performance is not unique

August 9, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker