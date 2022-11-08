Greater choices in breast reconstruction

Advances in reconstruction options are serving to make women more likely to opt for preventative mastectomies, according to surgeons Dr. Wesley Francis, vice president of surgical services and practicing physician at Doctors Hospital, and Dr. Martin Newman, chair of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Cleveland Clinic Florida. Due to advances, they say women who undergo a mastectomy today have greater options for breast reconstruction than females did just a decade ago. And that more options, and less expectation of pain, make recovery more manageable and a resensitized breast after life more likely.

Just as breast cancer itself has migrated from a once-fearful diagnosis to a disease with a 99 percent survival rate, if detected early, the options for rebuilding a breast have evolved and today include various natural solutions as well as silicone and saline implants.

“We have multiple options including the transplant of your own tissue and implants,” said Newman.

Tram flap reconstruction involves moving similar tissue from one part of the body up through the abdominal area to the breast to form a new structure similar in shape to that which was removed. In the early stages of tram flap development, the tissue and fat were moved under the muscle, an effective, but painful, procedure, he said.

Just 10 years ago, doctors did not have the ability to turn back the clock in breast sensitivity when nerves and muscle were severed during surgery. The tram flap or other implant was all about appearance.

Today, surgeons can resensitize women’s breasts using a nerve graft, according to Newman. While the procedure is not always successful, he said there is significant advancement in breast reconstruction.

Newman said there are also new medications and techniques to help reduce the pain traditionally associated with tram flap reconstruction surgery or with implantation.

“We can reconstruct the breast with the tissue expander and implant above the muscle. We know that it is less painful. We also know that there are medications available today that weren’t available even 10 years ago that can be injected into the surgical site that will keep the area … not pain-free, but will certainly lessen the pain for several days following surgery when the pain is the worst. We’ve also developed indwelling catheters that can be placed into the operative site where we can drip local anesthetic numbing medicine for a period of days. So, there have been a lot of advances in managing post-operative pain and discomfort,” said Newman.

Francis said it is these advances in reconstruction options that are serving to make women more likely to opt for preventative mastectomies.

“When you remove both breasts, that reduces your risks [of developing breast cancer], basically, by 99 percent,” he said.

A prophylactic mastectomy (also known as a preventative mastectomy or risk-reducing mastectomy) is a surgery to remove one or both breasts. A person may choose to have a preventative mastectomy if they have risk factors for developing breast cancer such as family history of breast cancer, personal history of breast cancer, positive genetic testing results, or radiation therapy.

Francis said removing both breasts for Bahamian women with a breast cancer diagnosis or potential for breast cancer has become a critical and potentially life-saving decision, where there is an unexplained extraordinary high incidence of the BRCA gene mutations indicating a genetic predisposition toward cancer.

Statistics show that Bahamian women are diagnosed with breast cancer at an earlier age than other women. Bahamian women are also dying at a younger age.

A group of researchers at University of Miami began studying breast cancer in Bahamian women more than 20 years ago in a bid to determine why local women were developing the disease at such a young age.

The average age of diagnosis among Bahamian women is 42. In the United States (US), it is 62. The difference is stark.

Statistics also show that 43 percent of women who die from breast cancer in The Bahamas are under the age of 50.

Through other phases of the study, researchers say it quickly became obvious that abnormal genes were causing Bahamian women to develop breast cancer at much younger ages than their American counterparts.

What researchers also found startling was that 44.6 percent of those Bahamian women diagnosed have late-stage breast cancer compared to 12 percent of American women.

Bahamian health officials currently use the American Cancer Society’s screening recommendations which call for screening at age 40.

“More women who are informed, and they know that risk, they opt for that [preventative mastectomy] and I believe that they do that because they are aware of the possibilities of immediate reconstruction,” said Francis.

The surgeons say regular self-exams, annual mammograms and early detection are critical but once it comes time to consider breast removal, whether for a diagnosed breast cancer case or preventative measures, what happens following that removal has come a long way in a short time frame.

For anybody considering mastectomy, Newman said consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon is a wise choice.

“It’s always good to be informed and know there are options,” said Newman.

Newman and Francis spoke during a Cleveland Clinic media virtual workshop.

Breast cancer risk factors you cannot change include getting older – the risk for breast cancer increases with age; most breast cancers are diagnosed after age 50; genetic mutations – inherited changes (mutations) to certain genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2. Women who have inherited these genetic changes are at higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer. Reproductive history – early menstrual periods before age 12 and starting menopause after age 55 – exposes women to hormones longer, raising their risk of getting breast cancer; having dense breasts – dense breasts have more connective tissue than fatty tissue, which can sometimes make it hard to see tumors on a mammogram. Women with dense breasts are more likely to get breast cancer. Personal history of breast cancer or certain noncancerous breast diseases; family history of breast or ovarian cancer; and previous treatment using radiation therapy.

There are different types of breast cancer. The most common types are invasive ductal carcinoma and invasive lobular carcinoma, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention.

In ductal, the cancer cells begin in the ducts, then grow outside the ducts into other parts of the breast tissue. Invasive cancer cells can also spread (metastasize) to other parts of the body.

In invasive, cancer cells begin in the lobules (a gland that makes milk), then spread from the lobules to the breast tissues that are close by. The invasive cancer cells can also spread to the other parts of the body.

The type of breast cancer depends on which cells in the breast turn into cancer.