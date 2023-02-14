Green construction firm partners with climate-smart accelerator

The Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator (CCSA) has partnered with Partanna Bahamas to help push regional governments and the private sector to invest in the sustainable building company headed by former NBA player and Bahamian Sports Ambassador Rick Fox.

Headed by United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Global Ambassador Racquel Moses, CCSA is among the entities steering the region’s transition to a “climate-smart zone”.

According to the World Bank, a climate-smart zone seeks to reduce climate vulnerability and build economic security; support the blue economy; and ensure healthy ecosystems on land for food security; among other things.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed with Partanna Bahamas to match the startup with potential collaborators throughout the region.

“Partanna’s carbon negative concrete solution is a brilliant example of the kind of innovation and global leadership that we can expect from our region. We can showcase progressive economic solutions that mitigate against worsening climate change, while adapting to the changes that are already occurring. Through this collaboration with the Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator, we will support Partanna in two very important ways, first in accessing our network of investors, philanthropists and donors; and second to introduce to our network of regional public and private sector collaborators,” Moses said.

“In doing so we will help them to grow at the speed that we all require, from their beginnings in The Bahamas to the wider region and then of course globally. This collaboration presents exciting opportunities, not only for leadership in carbon negative construction, but also the potential in green jobs, especially among the youth. This we find very exciting and especially motivating.”

Last November, the government of The Bahamas signed an MOU with Partanna for the construction of up to 1,000 green homes over the next three years, using a pioneering green technology building material that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Speaking to the agreement signed with the CCSA, Fox in a statement said, “For the Caribbean, adaption to climate change is a matter of survival. With more and more extreme weather events impacting our region, it’s vital we invest today in resilient homes and infrastructure that can cope with climate change. Our building materials offer greater protection, and also suck CO2 from the atmosphere, making them part of the short-term and long-term solution to climate change.

“We know there is simply no time left, and the CCSA shares our urgency. We’re delighted to work with the accelerator and its incredible network of regional leaders, to secure green growth that delivers for Bahamians and the region.”